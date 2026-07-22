Hernandez Announces Local Capital Funding Projects

AURORA, Ill.— State Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, is applauding more than $1 million in investments designed to support local communities.

“I’m excited to announce our communities will receive capital funding that’ll continue to invest in the future of our children and families,” said Hernandez. “Down in Springfield, I advocated for our community everyday so we can receive the funding our children and families deserve. I can’t wait to see this incredible accomplishment come to fruition this year.”

Hernandez celebrated $1.5 million in new capital funding, which will invest in local organizations that serve children and families, renovate educational facilities and fund local infrastructure projects:

Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry: $200,000

Village of North Aurora: $275,000

City of Batavia: $275,000

CASA Kane County: $100,000

East Aurora D131: $350,000

Aurora Metropolitan Exposition, Auditorium and Office Building Authority: $300,000

“To push our communities forward, we first need to provide them with the money and resources they need,” said Hernandez. “Our families, and especially our children, deserve a government that cares for them. And now, more than ever, they are counting on us to guide them towards a better path.”

Local organizations celebrate this accomplishment with Hernandez, articulating how the funding will contribute to helping the community thrive.

“On behalf of our organization, the children we serve, and our dedicated volunteers, thank you,” said a representative from CASA Kane County, a nonprofit organization advocating for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. “This investment will have a lasting impact on CASA Kane County’s ability to fulfill its mission and serve children who are vulnerable in our community. The support [Rep. Hernandez] championed will strengthen our organization for years to come and help ensure that we can continue providing critical advocacy for children who need it most. We are deeply grateful for your commitment and confidence in our work. Your support represents a tremendous opportunity for our organization’s future, and we are honored by your partnership.”

“We are incredibly grateful for State Representative Barbara Hernandez’s continued partnership and advocacy for the students and families of East Aurora. This $350,000 in secured funding is a crucial investment in our community's most valuable resource: our children,” said a representative from East Aurora School District 131. “By modernizing the secure entrance at East Aurora High School Door #1, we are creating a state-of-the-art security buffer that gives families peace of mind while fostering a warm, open, and accessible environment for everyone who walks through our doors. True leadership is about serving the needs of our stakeholders, and this project directly delivers on our commitment to providing an educational environment where students feel safe, supported, and ready to excel.”

“We are both humbled and grateful that State Representative Hernandez believes in the mission of the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry to serve those in our community who are in need of food and the other essential resources we provide,” said Annette Johnson, executive director of the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry. “As the need continues to grow, we are looking ahead to the future by expanding our capacity through a capital project. This effort will mark the beginning of the next chapter of Marie Wilkinson’s work in supporting and strengthening our community.”

“The Village of North Aurora is very appreciative of the efforts by Rep. Barbara Hernandez to help secure DCEO funding for the Village,” said a representative from the City of Batavia. “We plan to use the allocated $275,000 in funding for infrastructure projects to benefit the North Aurora community.”

The fiscal year 2027 capital funding will take effect immediately on and after July 1st, 2026.