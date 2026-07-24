Crawford Celebrates Signing of Law Establishing Emmett Till Day in Illinois

CHICAGO – State Rep. Michael Crawford, D-Chicago, is celebrating the signing of legislation that designates July 25 of each year as Emmett Till Day in Illinois, ensuring the life, legacy, and enduring impact of Emmett Till are honored and remembered across the state.

“The signing of this bill at Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ made this moment especially meaningful,” Crawford said. “It was there that Mamie Till-Mobley made the courageous decision to hold an open-casket funeral so the world could witness the brutality inflicted upon her son. Her courage awakened the conscience of a nation and helped ignite the Civil Rights Movement. By establishing Emmett Till Day, we are preserving that history and ensuring future generations understand the power of truth, courage, and the pursuit of justice.”

House Bill 4323 amends the State Commemorative Dates Act to designate July 25 of each year as Emmett Till Day, to be observed throughout Illinois as a day to honor and remember Emmett Till. Crawford served as the Chief House co-sponsor of the legislation.

“I was proud to serve as the Chief House Co-Sponsor of House Bill 4323, because Emmett Till’s story is a defining chapter in our nation’s history,” Crawford said. “Commemorating Emmett Till Day is about more than remembering the past—it’s about educating future generations, confronting injustice, and reaffirming our commitment to equality and civil rights. Illinois has a responsibility to ensure that Emmett’s legacy, and the extraordinary courage of Mamie Till-Mobley, are never forgotten.”

House Bill 4323 was signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker and takes effect immediately.