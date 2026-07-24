MaineDOT to Replace Waggon Bridge

Drivers should plan for a detour and delays.

MONMOUTH– July 23, 2026 — On June 8, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) closed Waugan Road for 145 consecutive days until the end of October for a bridge replacement project of Waggon Bridge over Wilson Stream.

Drivers and pedestrians should follow the detour map and detour signs while on site.

Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the detour zone.

Work is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

The contractor for this project is Wyman & Simpson, Inc. of Richmond, Maine.

The contract amount is $2,228,920.00.