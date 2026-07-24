Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,243 in the last 365 days.

MaineDOT to Replace Waggon Bridge

MaineDOT to Replace Waggon Bridge

Drivers should plan for a detour and delays.

MONMOUTH– July 23, 2026 — On June 8, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) closed Waugan Road for 145 consecutive days until the end of October for a bridge replacement project of Waggon Bridge over Wilson Stream.

Drivers and pedestrians should follow the detour map and detour signs while on site. 

Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the detour zone.

Work is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

The contractor for this project is Wyman & Simpson, Inc. of Richmond, Maine.

The contract amount is $2,228,920.00.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MaineDOT to Replace Waggon Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.