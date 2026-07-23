DNR enforcement actions, published 07/23/2026

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Clayton County

HDC Holdings, LLC

Comply with all solid waste disposal and asbestos regulations in the future and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Sioux County

Siouxpreme Egg Products, Inc.

Complete a site-specific stormwater pollution prevention plan and submit for approval; create a plan to ensure all processing materials are properly contained within designed control structures and submit the plan for approval; comply with all conditions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; and pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.