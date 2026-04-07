Save Money on Gas by Maximizing Your Fuel Efficiency

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Rising gas prices have many consumers looking for ways to save at the pump. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) reminds consumers that fuel prices are determined by supply and demand and that spikes at the pump can take place due to disruptions in the market, geopolitical events and natural disasters. While fuel economy can vary based on the type of vehicle you drive, there are some practices that can help you conserve fuel. SCDCA offers these tips to help you get the most out of a gallon of gas:

Avoid dramatic changes in speed. Rapid acceleration and hard braking impact your fuel economy as much as 15 to 30% on the highway and 10 to 40% in the city. Using cruise control can help maintain a constant speed and save gas.

Rapid acceleration and hard braking impact your fuel economy as much as 15 to 30% on the highway and 10 to 40% in the city. Using cruise control can help maintain a constant speed and save gas. Drive under 50 mph when possible. It’s estimated that each 5 mph over 50 mph will cost you an extra 22 cents per gallon of gas.

It’s estimated that each 5 mph over 50 mph will cost you an extra 22 cents per gallon of gas. Combine trips to minimize the number of “cold starts.” Several short trips can use twice as much fuel as one trip covering the same distance on a warm engine.

Several short trips can use twice as much fuel as one trip covering the same distance on a warm engine. Don’t idle with the AC running before your drive . Most AC systems will cool faster while the vehicle is in drive. To put less demand on your AC, start your drive with the windows open to let hot air out of the cabin. Turn on the AC after the cabin temperature has cooled down.

. Most AC systems will cool faster while the vehicle is in drive. To put less demand on your AC, start your drive with the windows open to let hot air out of the cabin. Turn on the AC after the cabin temperature has cooled down. Take advantage of fuel rewards programs. Many gas stations offer discounts or rewards to those who register a phone number or download their smartphone app. Some credit card companies also offer cash-back rewards for purchases made with their card.

Many gas stations offer discounts or rewards to those who register a phone number or download their smartphone app. Some credit card companies also offer cash-back rewards for purchases made with their card. Use websites or apps that track cheap prices. Sites like the U.S. Department of Energy’s fuel economy website can help you find the gas station in your area with the lowest fuel price.

Additional fuel-saving tips can be found at energy.gov. For more resources to help you manage money wisely, visit the SCDCA Consumer Resources page.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has more than fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

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