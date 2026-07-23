Oliva Gibbs promotes Nathan Enos to partner

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oliva Gibbs has promoted Nathan Enos to partner, effective July 1, 2026.“Being named a partner is an incredible honor, but more than anything, it represents an opportunity to help contribute to the continued growth and success of the firm,” Enos said. “I see it as a chance to invest even more in our people, our clients, and the culture we’ve built.”Enos has more than a decade of experience advising clients on complex title matters, transactions, and other oil and gas issues. He brings a practical understanding of the legal and commercial challenges operators face, and his business-focused counsel and legal knowledge have made him a trusted advisor to clients across Oklahoma and beyond.“Nathan has consistently demonstrated the qualities we look for in a partner,” Co-Founder Zack Oliva said. “He is deeply committed to delivering an exceptional experience for our clients and is the kind of attorney who makes everyone on the team better by sharing his knowledge, encouraging collaboration, and setting a high standard for the work we do.”Enos’ promotion reflects Oliva Gibbs’ continued investment in its Oklahoma practice and strengthen the firm’s ability to support clients with sophisticated title and transactional matters throughout the region.“Having local partner leadership in Oklahoma is an important part of our long-term investment in the region,” Co-Founder Brad Gibbs said. “As our work there continues to grow, Nathan will help strengthen relationships with our clients, support the development of our attorneys, and expand the capabilities of our team.”As partner, Enos will play an important role in expanding Oliva Gibbs’ Oklahoma practice while developing junior attorneys and upholding the firm’s commitment to exceptional client service.“Great firms are built by great teams and I look forward to helping develop our people, strengthening client relationships, and continuing to grow our practice together,” Enos said.About Oliva GibbsOliva Gibbs is a national law firm focused exclusively on oil and gas law. The firm’s attorneys include former landmen, in-house counsel, and board-certified oil and gas specialists who provide strategic counsel on title, transaction, litigation, and regulatory matters. With decades of combined industry experience, the firm delivers forward-thinking legal solutions and an unparalleled client experience for operators, mineral owners, and industry investors nationwide. Learn more about Oliva Gibbs at oglawyers.com or on social media at @OG_DirtLawyers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.