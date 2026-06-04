Oliva Gibbs recognized by Chambers USA for second consecutive year

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oliva Gibbs was recognized in the Chambers USA Guide for the second consecutive year.The firm earned a Band 2 ranking in Energy & Natural Resources: Ohio. Additionally, Josh Abrams , Director of Title, Equity Partner, was individually recognized and earned a Band 2 ranking for Ohio-based Energy & Natural Resources attorneys.“This recognition speaks directly to the trust we’ve earned and the results we’ve delivered,” Co-Founder Zack Oliva said. “Our Appalachia team has built a reputation for combining deep oil and gas knowledge with business-focused counsel. These attorneys are committed to continuous learning and are united by a shared goal of serving clients at the highest level.”Chambers and Partners, a UK-based legal data and intelligence company, ranks the top law firms and attorneys worldwide through in-depth interviews with clients and industry peers. Firms, practice areas, and individuals are ranked in bands, with Band 1 being the highest.These rankings reflect Oliva Gibbs’ commitment to delivering exceptional legal work and an unparalleled client experience. They also reinforce the firm’s reputation across Appalachia and highlight the strength of the team driving its continued growth in the region.“This ranking is the result of years of hard work from our Appalachia team helping clients navigate some of the most complex legal and business challenges in oil and gas,” Co-Founder Brad Gibbs said. “It sends a strong message about the caliber of work being done by our attorneys and the trust our clients place in us.”Chambers Rankings are determined by measuring the technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial acumen, diligence and commitment of law firms. Individuals are also assessed using these metrics, as well as any others valued by their clients.“I’m honored to be recognized by Chambers for a second year,” Abrams said. “It’s a testament to the relationships we’ve built and the trust our clients place in us to help them solve complex title issues and move important projects forward. I’m proud to be part of a team that is raising the bar for oil and gas legal work in Ohio.”For more information about the 2026 Chambers USA Guide rankings, visit chambers.com.About Chambers and PartnersChambers and Partners is a leading independent professional legal research company operating across 200 jurisdictions. It conducts over 350,000 research interviews and surveys with in-house counsel annually, and receives 65,000 submissions from law firms worldwide, providing unrivalled insight into the legal sector. This research powers Chambers Rankings — the definitive guide to the best legal talent. Chambers is led by CEO Tim Noble.About Oliva GibbsOliva Gibbs is a national law firm focused exclusively on oil and gas law. The firm’s attorneys include former landmen, in-house counsel, and board-certified oil and gas specialists who provide strategic counsel on title, transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. With decades of combined industry experience, the firm delivers forward-thinking legal solutions and an unparalleled client experience for operators, mineral owners, and energy investors nationwide. Learn more about Oliva Gibbs at oglawyers.com or on social media @OG_DirtLawyers.

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