Going all in with VA MOVE! Program

Marine Veteran Edward Chavez turned his health around with VA’s MOVE! Program, losing 40 pounds in five months

When serious health issues began to surface, Marine Veteran Edward Chavez knew he was facing a turning point in his life.

Over time, several medical issues appeared, including heart complications, diabetes, high blood pressure and severe swelling in his legs. His pulse rate fluctuated unpredictably, and the reality of his condition forced him to confront a difficult truth: His health and future were at risk.

“It was a rude awakening,” Chavez shared. “My first thought was my beautiful wife. If something happened to me, what would happen to her?”

Encouraged by his VA primary care team, Chavez enrolled in VA’s MOVE! Weight Management Program, a comprehensive lifestyle program designed to help Veterans improve their health through nutrition, physical activity and behavior change.

Chavez initially enrolled in the MOVE! program years earlier but admits he was not fully committed. This time was different.

All in

“I knew something had to change, and it had to be me,” said Chavez. “Being committed and honest with myself, I couldn’t just test the waters. I had to go all in.”

Through the TeleMOVE! program, Chavez participated in the 90-day course, using tools such as the MOVE! handbook, mobile app and educational resources. With support from his TeleMOVE! Care Coordinator, Sophia Martinez, a clinical dietitian at the VA Amarillo Healthcare System. His wife also played a key role, preparing healthier meals and supporting lifestyle changes at home. That’s when Chavez began making consistent, meaningful changes.

“Every change they asked me to make, even the little ones, I did it,” he said. “It’s my life and my wife’s on the line.”

During his journey, Chavez adopted a new mindset. Instead of viewing change as temporary, he embraced it as a permanent shift in how he lives his life.

Chavez lost a total of 40 pounds and 8.6% of his body weight in five months and continues to maintain his progress. Beyond weight loss, he has experienced improvements in his overall health, energy levels and confidence.

“To lose 40 pounds is mind-blowing to me,” he said. “I’m hoping I can stop taking some medications, too.”

A new way of life

Today, Chavez continues to apply the strategies he learned through MOVE! remaining mindful of his choices and committed to his health.

“Everything has changed,” he said. “I watch and read labels. I stay busy and active. I avoid fast food and continue living the good fight. My goal is to lose 60 more pounds.”

He credits his success to his wife, his VA care team and his own determination.

“My wife helped me so very much,” Chavez said. “And my MOVE! coordinator was instrumental—always there to help and encourage me.”

“We are very proud of the progress he has made,” said Martinez. “He has been an engaged and positive participant throughout the entire program.”

Now, Chavez hopes his story will inspire other Veterans to take the first step.

“Don’t let those negative thoughts enter your mind,” he said. “You’ve got this. You owe it to yourself. Your friends and family notice how much better you feel, and your self-esteem skyrockets. It’s coming. Don’t give in, and don’t give up.”

Get involved

VA’s MOVE! Weight Management program is available to eligible Veterans and provides personalized support to help them achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements.

“The first step for Veterans to get involved is to attend a MOVE! information session,” said Martinez. “The MOVE! information session will provide a program overview and the different options to participate in the program.”

For many Veterans like Chavez, it’s more than a program, it’s a second chance.