Live Whole Health # 327: Ginger Blueberry Crisp is a taste of summer in every spoonful

July ushers in blueberry season, a time when farmers’ markets are overflowing with fresh produce, backyard gatherings are in full swing and nature showcases some of its most delicious and nutritious offerings. This Ginger Blueberry Crisp celebrates how a few wholesome ingredients can become a memorable summer dessert.

Why blueberries shine

Tiny but mighty, blueberries are bursting with antioxidants that give them their rich blue color. These powerful plant compounds help protect our cells from everyday wear and tear while promoting both brain and heart health. Blueberries are also a good source of vitamin C and dietary fiber, making them a delicious way to maintain healthy immune and digestive systems.

Flavor with benefits

Fresh ginger adds a bright, zesty flavor, and it pairs well with sweet berries. It has long been valued for supporting healthy digestion and may also help reduce inflammation. Warm, fragrant cinnamon enhances fruit’s natural sweetness, allowing you to use less added sugar while adding another boost of antioxidants.

Smart strategies to save

Healthy cooking doesn’t have to stretch your grocery budget.

Choose frozen blueberries. They’re harvested at peak ripeness, flash-frozen to preserve nutrients and often more affordable outside of the season.

Buy old-fashioned oats in bulk for an inexpensive, shelf-stable topping.

Freeze fresh ginger root and grate only what you need to reduce waste.

Mix blueberries with other seasonal fruit like peaches, strawberries or blackberries for added flavor and value.

Sometimes the best recipes are the simplest, letting nature’s ingredients shine. This month, let blueberries take center stage and enjoy the abundance of the season!

Be sure to check out this short demonstration video and many more from VHA Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) recipes that are nourishing, affordable, and enjoyable!

Ginger Blueberry Crisp

Prep: 5 minutes | Cook: 30 minutes | Total: 55 minutes Yield: 6 servings | Serving Size: ⅔ cup

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray

3 cups blueberries (fresh or frozen; thawed if frozen)

1-3 teaspoons grated fresh ginger, to taste (or ¼-½ teaspoon ground dried ginger)

½ cup old-fashioned (rolled) oats

½ cup white whole-wheat flour

⅓ cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Spray an 8×8-inch baking pan lightly with nonstick spray. Set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the blueberries and ginger. Spread the mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking pan.

In a separate small mixing bowl, add the oats, flour, sugar, butter and cinnamon. Mix with a fork or pastry blender until the mixture is combined and crumbly.

Sprinkle the oat mixture over the blueberry mixture.

Place the baking dish in the preheated oven and cook until the oat topping is lightly browned and crispy, about 25-30 minutes.

Remove the pan from the oven and let cool at room temperature for at least 20 minutes before serving.

Recipe notes: This recipe will work well with other fruits, such as apples, pears, cherries, peaches or mixed berries. Store any leftovers in the refrigerator for up to five days. If using thawed frozen fruit, adding 1 tablespoon cornstarch to the fruit mixture can help thicken the texture.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories: 190 | Total Fat: 6.5 g | Saturated Fat: 3.5 g | Sodium: 70 mg | Total Carbohydrate: 30 g | Dietary Fiber: 3.5 g | Protein: 3 g

For more recipes, please visit www.nutrition.va.gov.