Rep. Lehman: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 23, 2026) – Brianna Converset of Bellmont Senior High School and Taylor Brown of Adams Central High School are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Choosing to become a teacher is a commitment to serving others, and I believe that's something worth investing in," Lehman said. "These students have worked hard to earn this opportunity, and I hope this scholarship gives them the ability to focus on becoming the kind of educators who will make a difference in the classroom."

Lehman said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

-30-

State Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) represents House District 79,

which includes all of Adams County, and portions of Jay and Wells counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.