Rep. O’Brien, IDVA award $66K veterans grant to Evansville’s ECHO Housing

PHOTO CAPTION: State Rep. Tim O'Brien (R-Evansville) (third from right) joins Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs Director Jake Adams (fourth from left) to present a Grants for Veterans Services Award to Evansville-based ECHO Housing and Community Development on Friday, July 17, 2026.

STATEHOUSE (July 23, 2026) — State Rep. Tim O'Brien (R-Evansville) joined Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs Director Jake Adams to present a Grants for Veterans Services Award to Evansville-based ECHO Housing and Community Development.

O'Brien, a member of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, said that the organization received $66,750 in recognition of its outstanding commitment to serving Indiana's veteran community.

"I am proud that this funding is going toward an organization that works tirelessly on the front lines to support our heroes," O'Brien said. "The work done by ECHO helps ensure that those who served have a safe, stable place to call home right here in our community."

Grants for Veterans Services Awards help nonprofit organizations and community groups fund specific, localized projects that benefit veterans and their families. Projects funded by these grants often address critical areas like housing stability, mental health and employment.

ECHO Housing and Community Development is a nonprofit organization that reduces barriers to housing, social wellbeing and economic opportunity. ECHO operates eight homeless service programs across the housing continuum, including emergency shelter, permanent supportive housing and affordable housing.

For more information about the GVS program, visit in.gov/dva.

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State Rep. Tim O'Brien (R-Evansville) represents House District 78,

which includes portions of Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.