Blueshift Cybersecurity Becomes IntelliThreat™, Unifying Its Platform Under a Single Agentic AI Platform

The rebrand consolidates the company's technology under the IntelliThreat name, extending AI detection and response across major security and cloud platforms.

This isn't just a new name — it's a statement about where security is headed” — Brad Rowe, CEO

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blueshift Cybersecurity, Inc., a leading provider of AI-based cybersecurity and compliance solutions, today announced it has officially changed its corporate name to IntelliThreat ™, effective immediately. The rebrand reflects the company's evolution into a full agentic AI framework — deployable out of the box and SOC optional — unifying its cybersecurity solutions under a single agentic AI platform and extending AI-driven detection and self-defending response across every major security and productivity tool an organization already runs."We are thrilled to introduce IntelliThreat™ as the next chapter of our company's story," said Brad Rowe, CEO of IntelliThreat. "This isn't just a new name — it's a statement about where security is headed. Every solution we build now carries the IntelliThreat name because every solution we build is powered by the same agentic IntelliThreat AI™ core. Our clients get one consistent AI experience, whether they're securing their SIEM , their endpoints, or their productivity suite. That consistency is the whole point."One Agentic AI Core, Deployed Everywhere You Need ItThe IntelliThreat AI™ platform is built around a single idea: the same agentic AI should detect, explain, and autonomously remediate threats no matter where they surface. That AI core now extends across the company's full solution set, including:IntelliThreat AI for Autonomous SIEM — Agentic detection and correlation built directly into the SIEM layer, cutting through noise.IntelliThreat AI for Self-Healing MNDR — Managed detection and response that doesn't stop at alerting; it autonomously contains and remediates threats in real time.IntelliThreat Vision — AI-driven compliance validation paired with automated penetration testing, giving regulated teams audit-ready proof in one platform.IntelliThreat AI for Microsoft 365— Extending agentic protection into the productivity suite most organizations already run.IntelliThreat AI for Google Workspace— The same AI-driven detection and response, purpose-built for Google's ecosystem.IntelliThreat AI for Wazuh, Suricata, and other open-source tools — Bringing enterprise-grade agentic AI to the open-source stacks many security teams already trust.Across every one of these, the platform stays true to a few core principles:Autonomous, Self-Healing Response — AI that acts on threats in real time, containing and remediating without waiting on an analyst queue.Plain-Language Alerts — Security findings translated out of jargon and into language any stakeholder can act on.Private AI — Every deployment runs on IntelliThreat's private AI architecture, so organizations get agentic detection and response without handing sensitive data to a third-party model.Simple Installation — Deployment designed to get organizations protected quickly, without a lengthy integration cycle.Compliance Built In, Not Bolted OnFor regulated industries, IntelliThreat maps security controls automatically to the frameworks that matter most, including CMMC, NIST 800-171, GDPR, GLBA, HIPAA, and FFIEC. The company serves organizations across healthcare, financial services, government, legal, critical infrastructure, industrial controls, retail, higher education, K-12, and non-profit sectors — each with compliance and threat profiles built into the platform from day one.Try It Risk-FreeOrganizations can experience the full platform firsthand with a risk-free 30-Day Trial — no long-term commitment required to see the agentic IntelliThreat AI core in action across their own environment. IntelliThreat also backs every deployment with U.S.-based support — real people delivering same-day answers, not an offshore ticket queue.The new name and unified product line will roll out across all company assets, including a newly redesigned website at www.IntelliThreatAI.com Ongoing contracts, contact information, and billing details remain fully valid and unchanged under the new name. IntelliThreat is also expanding its MSP and MSSP partner program, giving managed service and security providers a path to bring the full agentic AI SOC platform to their own client base.For more information about the rebrand and to explore the new brand identity, visit www.IntelliThreatAI.com About IntelliThreatIntelliThreat is a leading cybersecurity company headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. Founded in 2021, the company provides affordable, agentic AI-based detection and response solutions that extend across major cloud, productivity, and open-source security platforms — including SIEM, self-healing MNDR, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Wazuh, and Suricata — all powered by IntelliThreat's Private AI architecture. For more information, visit

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