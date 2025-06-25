Blueshift Cybersecurity Launches IntelliThreat AI: Autonomous, Agentic AI Redefines Managed Cybersecurity

IntelliThreat detects, decides, and defends against ever-evolving cybersecurity threats in real time. We’re providing an easily deployable and self-adapting platform to protect organizations of any size.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Blueshift Cybersecurity announced the launch of IntelliThreat AI™ www.BlueshiftCyber.com/IntelliThreat ). This groundbreaking platform introduces a new class of intelligent, autonomous agents designed to detect, investigate, and neutralize cyber threats across the full technology stack—without human intervention.Unlike incremental upgrades to legacy tools, IntelliThreat AI marks a fundamental shift in how security operations are conceived and executed. Built on a modular, agentic AI architecture, the platform operates like a team of elite analysts—only faster, infinitely scalable, and continuously learning.“We transformed technology utilized by our Security Operations into a commercial SaaS product offering,” said Bradley Rowe, CEO and co-founder. “IntelliThreat detects, decides, and defends against ever-evolving cybersecurity threats in real time. We’re providing an easily deployable and self-adapting platform to protect organizations of any size.”Security is Broken. IntelliThreat AI Fixes It.Today’s Security Operations Centers (SOCs) are overloaded, expensive, and reactive:- 70% of SOC teams report severe alert fatigue- 85% of incidents turn out to be false positives- An average of $2.5 million per year is spent staffing a single SOCHuman-based systems can't keep up with adversaries whose tactics evolve daily . Blueshift’s solution is not a better dashboard. It’s a completely reimagined model — a self-governing AI ecosystem that automates decisions, not just alerts.The IntelliThreat AI ArchitectureBuilt as a multi-agent system modeled on the human brain, IntelliThreat AI offers:- Agentic Behavior: Each AI agent uses memory and context to take intentional actions- Coordinated Oversight: A central command unit ensures agents operate in harmony- Self-Directed Action: Agents triage alerts, disrupt attacks, and write analyst-grade reports in real time- Modular Scalability: Deploy only the agents needed—no massive rip-and-replace requiredFirst Deployment: Microsoft 365 MonitoringThe first commercial agent—now in beta—targets Microsoft 365, the world’s most widely used enterprise productivity platform.Key capabilities include:- Autonomous detection of suspicious logins, file sharing, and permission changes- Real-time triage and contextual prioritization- Autonomous account disablement and audit trail generation- Executive-grade threat briefings written by IntelliThreat’s AI agent- Delivered as a Saas-based security operations solution- Built for mid-market and enterprise organizations seeking to reduce SOC complexity and cost without compromising protectionIntelliThreat’s SaaS deployment model ensures rapid time-to-value with no infrastructure overhead, making it ideal for cloud-first enterprises and resource-constrained security teams.This is only the beginning. IntelliThreat’s modular design allows rapid expansion to other cloud services, endpoint environments, and hybrid networks.“If you consider the current ‘Mother of all Leaks,’ where malware collected over 16 billion credentials from systems such as Microsoft, Apple, Telegram, Facebook, and VPNs, the utilization of massive intelligence for future nefarious campaigns is a given,” said Greg Scasny, CTO and co-founder. “The IntelliThreat platform is built on top of years of experience in delivering advanced SOAR automation. IntelliThreat AI will defend organizations from both info-stealing malware and subsequent associated attacks.”IntelliThreat AI for Microsoft 365 Beta Now EnrollingBlueshift’s first AI agent family is focused on securing the most widely used enterprise platform in the world and will provide the following AI-Powered decision-making protection against a wide variety of attacks, including:- Phishing Attempts- Malware and Ransomware- Unauthorized Access/Account Compromise- Data Exfiltration/Leakage- Insider Threats- Misconfigured Security Policies- Suspicious User Activity- Threat Actor Indicators- Compliance Violations- Third-Party App RisksMicrosoft 365 protection is just the beginning. IntelliThreat AI is designed to scale across all cloud platforms, endpoints, and networks. To learn more about IntelliThreat AI and register for the Microsoft 365 Beta visit BlueshiftCyber.com/IntelliThreatAbout Blueshift CybersecurityBlueshift is pioneering the next generation of enterprise cybersecurity with a mission to eliminate alert fatigue, false positives, and slow response times. By building a platform of autonomous, agentic AI agents, Blueshift delivers precision, scalability, and round-the-clock protection without increasing Security Operations headcount.

