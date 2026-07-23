International Relations and Cooperation on ECOWAS Communiqué

DIRCO reaffirms commitment to Pan-African solidarity, rule of law, and continental dialogue on migration following ECOWAS Communiqué

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation notes the final communiqué issued following the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

South Africa views ECOWAS as a vital pillar of continental integration. In the spirit of Pan-African solidarity, South Africa remains deeply committed to open, constructive, and action-oriented dialogue with ECOWAS Member States on matters of mutual concern, most notably regional stability and migration management.

South Africa reiterates, in the strongest terms, its unyielding stance against all forms of social prejudice. We categorically reject xenophobia, racism, homophobia, and intolerance and discrimination in all their manifestations.

Upholding the dignity of every person within our borders is both a constitutional imperative and a moral duty. South Africa remains steadfast in maintaining the rule of law and ensuring that those who perpetrate violence or unlawful acts are held fully accountable under our judicial system.

While South Africa continues to proactively resolve specific bilateral matters with West African partners, such as Ghana and Nigeria, our most high-volume migration dynamics are naturally concentrated within our immediate region, the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Minister Lamola welcomes the opportunity to engage on migration at the highest level of the African Union (Heads of State Summit) to ensure that migration across the continent becomes a choice rather than a necessity. “Establishing a dedicated agenda item at the African Union to address the primary push-and-pull factors and root causes of irregular migration, focusing squarely on good governance, democracy, and economic stability, will enable a pragmatic, comprehensive approach to continental migration challenges,” says Minister Lamola.

Finally, regarding the opportunistic petition submitted to the International Criminal Court by two Ghanaian civilians, South Africa notes that this filing fails to satisfy the statutory legal triggers and jurisdictional requirements necessary for action by the Court. Furthermore, under the foundational principle of complementarity, South Africa maintains full confidence in its domestic legal framework. Crucially, legislation such as the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act directly gives effect to the Republic’s obligations under the Constitution and international human rights instruments concerning racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance. This legal framework specifically provides for distinct offences as hate crimes and hate speech, ensuring the prosecution of any persons who commit such offences.

Enquiries: Spokesperson for the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation: Mr Chrispin Phiri

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