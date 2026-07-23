Not all utility disruptions are created equal. Dial before you dig.

In 2025, the Delaware Public Service Commission processed over $1M in civil and commercial pentalities as a consequence of cut or damaged gas, electricity, and water lines located underground. Most accidents can be avoided when you ‘dial before you dig’.

Compliance with the laws governing excavation is easy with Delmarva811. The law requires utility companies receive prior notice of all projects that intend to dig, plant, drill, grade, or demolish. Utility customers call 811 or visit Delmarva811.com to start the process.

Delmarva811 notifies the appropriate utility companies of the intent to excavate.

Professional utility locators are deployed to mark the approximate location of all buried lines.

To midigate project delays, the law establishes 3 business days (from the date of notice) as the deadline for markers to be in place.

Visit the PSC website to learn about the Delaware Pipeline Safety Program or to report damage.