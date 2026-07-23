BOR to Expand AI Academic Programs | 7/23/26

SPEARFISH, S.D. – As the South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) advances its systemwide strategy for artificial intelligence, students will soon have new opportunities to prepare for careers at the forefront of one of the world’s fastest-growing fields.

The Board approved four new academic programs that strengthen South Dakota’s position as a leader in artificial intelligence education and research: a doctoral degree in Artificial Intelligence at Dakota State University (DSU) and a bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree in Artificial Intelligence Engineering at South Dakota State University (SDSU). Together, these programs build on the South Dakota public university system’s growing portfolio of artificial intelligence degrees and certificates, expanding opportunities for students from undergraduate education through doctoral research, preparing graduates for high-demand careers, and supporting innovation.

The approvals build upon the Board’s systemwide artificial intelligence objectives adopted earlier this year, which established a coordinated vision for integrating AI into teaching, research, workforce development, and university operations across South Dakota’s six public universities. These objectives emphasize responsible AI adoption, expanded academic offerings, research growth, AI literacy, and partnerships that prepare students for an increasingly technology-driven workforce.

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping every industry, and South Dakota’s public universities are committed to preparing students not only to use these technologies, but to lead their development,” said Jeff Partridge, BOR President. “These new programs represent the next step in our systemwide AI strategy by creating educational pathways that develop the engineers, researchers, and innovators our state and nation’s workforce will need.”

The new stackable degree programs at SDSU will provide students with an interdisciplinary foundation in artificial intelligence, combining computer science, engineering, mathematics, machine learning, and responsible AI practices. Students will gain hands-on experience in designing, developing, and deploying intelligent systems to solve complex, real-world challenges across industries.

The doctoral program at DSU will prepare students to conduct advanced research at the intersection of artificial intelligence and computer science. Through faculty-led research, interdisciplinary collaboration, and partnerships with industry and government, doctoral students will develop next-generation AI technologies while helping address emerging challenges in areas including autonomous systems, intelligent infrastructure, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and national security.

“South Dakota’s public universities have a responsibility to prepare our students for the future,” said BOR Executive Director Nathan Lukkes. “By expanding our artificial intelligence programs, we’re equipping students to lead in one of the fastest-growing fields while ensuring South Dakota remains competitive in research, innovation, and economic development.”

By expanding academic offerings and implementing responsible AI across the Regental system, South Dakota’s public universities are ensuring that graduates possess both the technical expertise and the ethical foundation necessary to succeed in an AI-enabled future.

The new programs are expected to begin accepting students this fall.