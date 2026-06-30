BOR Honors Our Nation’s 250th with Civic Engagement | 6/30/26

PIERRE, S.D. — As the nation commemorates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, South Dakota’s public universities are engaging students, faculty, staff, and communities in meaningful conversations about the American experience, constitutional government, civic responsibility, and the future of democracy.

These efforts are supported by the South Dakota Board of Regents’ Center for Civic Engagement, located within Black Hills State University, a systemwide initiative that promotes civic literacy, constitutional education, civil discourse, and informed citizenship across our public universities. Through academic programming, public events, student leadership opportunities, and community partnerships, the Center helps ensure students graduate prepared not only for careers but for active participation in civic life.

“The Center for Civic Engagement reflects South Dakota’s belief that higher education plays an essential role in preparing informed, engaged citizens,” said Jeff Partridge, president of the South Dakota Board of Regents. “As our nation marks 250 years of independence, our universities are helping students better understand our constitutional system, engage thoughtfully with differing viewpoints, and develop the knowledge and skills necessary to strengthen our democracy for generations to come.”

Throughout the year, public universities across South Dakota are celebrating the nation’s history while encouraging thoughtful dialogue about its future.

South Dakota’s public universities are commemorating America’s 250th anniversary through a wide range of programs designed to strengthen civic knowledge, encourage community engagement, and celebrate the nation’s history and founding principles. Featured activities include:

Black Hills State University will host civic education workshops for K–12 educators and public lectures through its Center for Civic Engagement and Sim Civics project.

will host civic education workshops for K–12 educators and public lectures through its Center for Civic Engagement and Sim Civics project. Dakota State University offers Constitution Day programs, voter registration initiatives, and history forums that encourage civic participation and constitutional literacy.

offers Constitution Day programs, voter registration initiatives, and history forums that encourage civic participation and constitutional literacy. Northern State University is engaging students and community members through Constitution Day programming, voter registration efforts, and regional history-focused events.

is engaging students and community members through Constitution Day programming, voter registration efforts, and regional history-focused events. South Dakota Mines is promoting informed civic participation through voter education campaigns and ongoing opportunities for civic dialogue.

is promoting informed civic participation through voter education campaigns and ongoing opportunities for civic dialogue. South Dakota State University is celebrating the nation through its America250 initiative, featuring lectures, performances, community partnerships, exhibits, and educational opportunities.

is celebrating the nation through its America250 initiative, featuring lectures, performances, community partnerships, exhibits, and educational opportunities. The University of South Dakota will lead statewide civic engagement efforts supported by the Chiesman Center for Democracy, including public forums, the Dakota Dialogues podcast, the State Civics Bee, Constitution Day programming, and the National Music Museum’s upcoming exhibition, Of Thee I Sing: Origin, Heritage, and Patriotism.

Visit each university website for a complete list of programming.

“America’s 250th anniversary provides a unique opportunity to reflect on our nation’s founding principles and renew our commitment to civic learning,” said Nathan Lukkes, BOR Executive Director. ” The Board of Regents has made civic engagement a systemwide priority, and our universities are creating meaningful opportunities for students and citizens alike to engage with their communities, deepen their understanding of our democracy, and strengthen the skills necessary for self-government.”

Together, these efforts reflect the Board of Regents’ commitment to fostering civic knowledge, civil discourse, and public engagement as South Dakota joins communities across the nation in celebrating 250 years of American history.