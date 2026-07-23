RMTI Applications Now Being Accepted

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that applications are now being accepted for the $225 million Rochester-Monroe Transformation Initiative (RMTI). In the FY 2027 Enacted Budget, the Governor committed funding for the initiative, which will be administered by Empire State Development and support investments in transformative projects throughout Monroe County and the City of Rochester. This initiative will focus on projects that support economic development in the areas of strategic placemaking, adaptive reuse, innovation infrastructure, and public safety. Applications will be accepted through the Consolidated Funding Application Process and awarded on a rolling basis.

“My administration is committed to driving economic growth that lifts up every corner of New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “We have already invested more than $500 million in projects throughout Monroe County, and this new initiative will build on that progress, keep the momentum going in Rochester and strengthen communities across Upstate.”

In order to be considered for investment, potential projects must among other requirements:

have a transformational impact that will result in clear economic benefits such as job creation, increased visitation, expanded housing or commercial activity, improved public spaces, and/or strengthened neighborhood vitality;

be highly visible and accessible, creating places or experiences that residents and visitors can readily engage with;

create benefits that extend beyond the project site, contributing to Rochester and/or Monroe County’s broader revitalization and strengthening its role as a regional hub;

leverage additional investment, having a clear path to leveraging private, philanthropic, or other public funding, maximizing the impact of state resources;

demonstrate long-term operational and financial viability to ensure that state-funded investments remain assets well beyond initial implementation.

A full list of RMTI requirements is available here. Additional questions may be directed to [email protected].

Within this year’s state budget, Governor Hochul also committed another $75 million to further support the buildout of High Falls State Park in downtown Rochester. In May 2026, the governor outlined the latest designs and framework that will bring the park to life. The 40-acre park, featuring the spectacular 80-foot waterfall, would be open year-round and include several distinct focal points to experience nature, gather with friends and family, and learn about Rochester’s heritage. Phased construction of the new park is expected to begin in late 2026.

The total $300 million commitment in new funding for greater Rochester marks yet another example of the Governor’s focus on the Finger Lakes region. Since 2021, she has committed more than half a billion dollars in investments that are supporting economic development in the region including ROC The Riverway - a partnership between New York State and the City of Rochester to revitalize the Genesee River downtown waterfront. Phase two of ROC The Riverway was launched by Governor Hochul in 2022 and highlighted by the establishment of the new state park which had been off limits to the public for generations due to its formal industrial uses. To date, NYS has invested more than $100 million towards dozens of riverway projects, several of which have been completed, including the Brewery Line Trail extension and Pont de Rennes Bridge renovation within the High Falls area.

Other Transformational Regional Investments Include:

Since 2021, under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State has committed nearly $560 million in major capital projects within Monroe County, including:

$100 million commitment for Inner Loop North project that will connect neighborhoods, fostering development, and creating green space further revitalizing the city's core.

$59.6 million for upgrades to the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center that will include a new building along Main Street to provide a glass-fronted event space, LED display panel and much more.

$50 million for the Strong Hospital Emergency Tower at University of Rochester Medical Center’s Strong Memorial Hospital.

$50 million committed through Regional Revitalization Partnership that is investing in distressed neighborhoods, supporting small businesses, placemaking, and spurring workforce development.

$42.5 million in investments to Seneca Park Zoo allowing for the modernization of the zoo, creating a world-class experience boosting local tourism.

$40 million for electrical and wastewater infrastructure upgrades needed to support fairlife’s construction of a $650 million facility in the Town of Webster-another $21 million was made available through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for a commitment to create approximately 250 new jobs.

$18 million in phase two upgrades to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport that provided comprehensive upgrades to modernize the airport campus while expanding cultural and community spaces

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and City of Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “We’re grateful for Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership and continued commitment to Monroe County and the City of Rochester. These investments will fuel economic development in our community and help drive job creation, support and attract local businesses, cultivate innovative economic development projects, and strengthen key industries throughout Rochester and Monroe County. At a time when many communities are facing uncertainty, Governor Hochul continues to demonstrate confidence in our potential and belief in our local workforce. She is a true champion for Upstate communities, and we appreciate her partnership and leadership in prioritizing our economic growth. We look forward to working with our state delegation and local partners to ensure these resources deliver meaningful, lasting benefits for our residents, families, and business community.”

FLREDC Co-Chairs, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President Bob Duffy and Monroe Community College President DeAnna R. Burt-Nannasaid, “This visionary new initiative complements the investment strategy cultivated over the last several years through the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council process and supplements the dozens of economic development programs offered through the annual REDC process. As always, we remain grateful to Governor Hochul for her unwavering commitment as we work towards an incredibly exciting future for everyone that calls this community home.”

Overall, Governor Hochul’s FY 2027 Enacted Budget once again included record investments to support New Yorkers — without raising income taxes; builds on the success of her Affordability Agenda, invests in the next generation with the highest level school-aid support in state history; commits to protecting access to health and mental health care without shifting costs to families and without jeopardizing access to care for New York’s most vulnerable; further builds on her efforts to support affordable housing projects; includes investments to bolster public safety; supports economic development investments in key industries to support New York’s workers, bolster businesses and build on this economic growth; and will work to ensure that no New Yorker goes hungry among other initiatives.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Governor Hochul has been a constant champion for Upstate New York. The Rochester-Monroe County Transformation Initiative will work to establish a solid foundation upon which the city and county can build an exciting future. Through our valued partnerships with local stakeholders, and through the regional council process, we are supporting transformational projects that represent the needs of all who live in the region, encouraging even more people to experience all that it has to offer.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “The Rochester-Monroe Transformation Initiative (RMTI) is a monumental win for Upstate New York’s economic development. Supporting these projects means building our workforce, improving public spaces, and expanding opportunities for New Yorkers – an impact that will be felt across the entire region. This initiative is a testament to Governor Hochul’s commitment to investing in Upstate communities, and I’m grateful for her continued support.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “The Rochester-Monroe Transformation Initiative is a critical $225 million investment in impactful projects throughout the city and Monroe County. I applaud Governor Hochul for building upon her commitment to uplifting Upstate New York by prioritizing job opportunities, housing and commercial needs, and neighborhood improvements to help our residents thrive.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “The Rochester-Monroe Transformation Initiative demonstrates a commitment to community-driven economic development, job creation, housing and initiatives that will benefit economic sectors and families throughout the area. I am proud of the work we’ve done as a State Delegation, with the support and partnership of Governor Hochul, Monroe County Executive Bello and Rochester Mayor Evans to foster robust regional economic growth through bold new opportunities that will revitalize and secure our communities and strengthen our region for generations.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “Investing in our city’s infrastructure, public safety, and green spaces is vital to the long-term vitality of Rochester and Monroe County. With applications now open for the $225 million Rochester-Monroe Transformation Initiative, our local organizations, entrepreneurs, and community leaders have a direct opportunity to drive transformative change. Combined with $75 million dedicated to the creation of High Falls State Park, these investments will serve as a powerful catalyst for sustainable economic growth and public safety. I thank Governor Hochul for prioritizing the Finger Lakes region in this year’s state budget, and I strongly encourage eligible partners across our community to submit their projects through the Consolidated Funding Application process.”

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, “The Rochester-Monroe Transformation Initiative gives our community a rare opportunity to make investments that will shape the next generation of growth across Rochester and Monroe County. The projects supported through this funding will strengthen neighborhoods, create jobs, attract additional private investment, and create lasting results for our region. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued partnership and commitment to Rochester and Monroe County and am proud to have worked alongside local leaders to secure this transformational investment.”

Assemblymember Jen Lunsford said, “State investment in economic development is critical to ensuring that our region can keep pace with growth by expanding job opportunities, tourism, and creating the infrastructure our residents and businesses need to thrive. State dollars like those we delivered through this budget also help alleviate the burden on local taxpayers, smaller municipalities and important community partners to speed up construction and ensure our region remains competitive. I am grateful to the Governor, my partners in the City and County, as well as the hard work of the state legislative delegation I get to work with every day for making this happen!”

Accelerating Economic Development in the Finger Lakes

Today’s announcement complements “Finger Lakes Forward,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture‎ and food production, and advanced manufacturing. More information is available here.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next-generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.