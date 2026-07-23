Release the opioid settlement dollars

“For over a year now, Attorney General Brenna Bird has failed to distribute even a single cent of the millions of opioid settlement dollars appropriated to her office,” Sen. Janet Petersen (D-Des Moines) said. “These funds are meant to help Iowans in need, but they’re just sitting in the attorney general’s coffers gathering dust.”

“The attorney general petitioned for and was granted control of 25% of Iowa’s opioid settlement funds. She has had distribution authority for the same amount of time as the Department of Health and Human Services, but while HHS has released tens of millions of dollars, AG Bird has released $0,” Sen. Petersen said.

“There are real Iowans suffering real consequences from the opioid crisis. They need the help these dollars can provide, but the attorney general is sitting on her hands,” Sen. Petersen said. “It’s long past time to send these resources to the places where they can prevent addiction and save lives.”