Senator Donahue’s July 17 Newsletter

From the Desk of Senator Donahue

The past couple of weeks have been a wonderful reminder of why I love serving the people of Senate District 37.

From visiting Iowa State University and seeing firsthand the incredible innovation happening in engineering, agriculture, and athletics at my alma mater, to celebrating community events in Marion, meeting with constituents, and advocating for cleaner water, stronger public schools, and an economy that works for everyone, every day has reinforced why this work matters.

I’ve also spent time listening—hearing your concerns about rising costs, access to health care, protecting our natural resources, and ensuring Iowa remains a place where families can build a future. Those conversations are the foundation of every decision I make and every fight I take on at the Capitol.

In this newsletter is a snapshot of where I’ve been, who I’ve met, and the issues I’ve been working on over the past few weeks. Thank you for your ideas, your support, and your willingness to stay engaged. It is truly an honor to serve as your State Senator, and I look forward to continuing this work together.

Events around the district

Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmer’s Market

Iowa’s Letter to 2076

Stained Glass – One and Done Open Choice

Helmet Fitting and Giveaway

BIG birthdays in the district this month

Renee Kibbie Anders Walker Laura Kirsch Amanda Dixon Scott Lavine Steven Heyer Christopher Nigh Douglas Moyer James Zeal Paul Mahurin Jonathan Krueger Gail Thornton Heather Weber Robert Bradley Eugene Lien David Grommon Jody Lysne Tim Quandt Jennifer Jenatscheck Donald Fee Amy Thompson Marcia Hunter Nancy Easley Michael Ross Mary Olinger Jolynne Blake Gerry Barr Margarita Wegmann Matthew Lukesh Jenna Henkes Mark John Wade Leslie Marilyn Oshea Jamie Sebring Gina Lahue Lavonne Shearer Kristine Peyton Bradley Becker Larry Taylor Paul Newhouse Marianna Lage Matthew Harris Larry Roberts Mary Lindaman Marco Nannelli Matthew Graves Matthew Marks Todd Orme Joel Desousa Diane Dougherty Stephen Cairney Douglas Krauss Clair Mekota James Gray David Benesch Jennifer Lown Jamie Lundahl Charity Madren Angela Freund Michael Kelly Risa Oltmann Tammy Pritchett Renee Nelson Pamela Van Heukelom Randall Toothaker Rebecca Esker Gayle Kos Joel Cox Sara Norlin Stephania Sauer Christina Root Carmen Prieto-Wasta April Stolba Alan Johnson Carolyn Quimby Candice Hilgendorf Debra Archbold Andrew Smith Danielle Blech Grace Maresh Kristen Erickson Martha Novak Timothy Sagan Jeremy Beckmann Ashley Hummel Helen Fye Wayne Larsen Thomas Bevard Laura Rempe Anandhi Raghuram Elizabeth Justice Rebecca Dotson Eric Greene Nora Burgess Kimberly Stevens Eric Anderson Michael Adams Brent Rickels Marcia Crow Veenaben Patel Randy Busch Shirley Boyles Carol Stammeyer Deborah McDonough Tisha Ritter Linda Moeller Jared Johanningmeier Jessica Radl Rofaida Abu Alfoul Suzanna Dinwiddie Teresa Hollingsworth Heather Long Kathleen Hyman Ervin Kelzenberg Adrian Kesler Thomas Thurman Lindsey Ferguson Ronald Wright Himanshu Bhakta Tennille Fain Michael McGraw Katherine Hardman Robert Rammelsberg Devon Dietz Sebastian Holloway Kenneth Holub Thomas Bice Derek Reisner Rick Tebbe Edward Skaggs Craig Bova Joel Conrad Cory Tenney Lois Newholm Donna Troxel Rachel Garnant Marie Burmeister Jeffrey Bell

Iowans are struggling to make ends meet

During the interim period, when the legislature is not in session and I am here in the district, I take every opportunity I can get to chat with our friends and neighbors in the district about the issues that affect them every day. Hearing from you, especially in person, helps shape my work at the Capitol. What I’m hearing, over and over again, is just how tough it is for folks right now.

A 2026 report from the United Way shows that 1 in 3 Iowa households cannot afford to meet basic needs (things like food, housing, clothing, and transportation). The report talks about the cost of food and rent rising much faster than wages; it talks about how families struggle to balance work, caregiving, and financial stress while trying to stay healthy in a diminished healthcare landscape; and it talks about the impact of limited childcare slots on working families.

Another report, this one from the Common Sense Institute of Iowa, shows that Iowans are paying, on average, $1,508 more per month than they were in 2020. In that time, the monthly costs of housing, transportation, and food have risen by $531, $406, and $198, respectively.

I see these pressures reflected in the conversations I have with constituents. I hear about how the high costs of groceries, gas, and housing are squeezing monthly budgets. When local clinics close I hear how worried folks are about how it will affect their healthcare-related costs – is there a doctor nearby, or will you have to travel further to receive care? When local employers lay off workers I hear how the uncertainty and anxiety add even more stress to the mix.

And the backdrop for all of this added pressure is a floundering state economy built around budget priorities that aren’t designed to focus on working Iowans. Under the Republican trifecta in Des Moines, culture war distractions and special interest policy priorities have moved to the forefront while strengthening public education, restoring worker protections, expanding healthcare access, and growing our childcare capabilities have been relegated to the back of the line.

The latest data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that Iowa was one of just three states with a shrinking GDP in the first quarter of 2026. Our state has lost more than 11,000 jobs in the last year. We’re working under back-to-back billion-dollar state budget deficits. Private school vouchers now drain hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars every year. Instead of working toward a more welcoming Iowa that works for everyone, attracts new businesses, and grows our workforce, Republican lawmakers have spent years pushing people away and now we’re all paying the price.

Making Iowa a more affordable and welcoming state isn’t just good, commonsense policy, it’s become an economic necessity. More than ever, we need to put aside the trivial nonsense and focus on what Iowans actually need; on the issues you tell me about in the grocery store and at the farmer’s market. That’s why Senate Democrats have introduced and will continue to fight for a whole slate of bills designed to address affordability, healthcare access, worker security, and more of the everyday concerns Iowans face. Because it’s tough out there, and Iowans deserve better.

An update on SNAP

Senate Democrats have been fighting against an effort to add complicated restrictions to Iowa’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Those restrictions were passed by Republican lawmakers, signed into law by Gov. Reynolds, and approved by the Trump Administration.

A recent federal court decision has blocked those new restrictions. So, what does that mean for you?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has vacated Iowa’s “Healthy SNAP” waiver, and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has directed all local retailers to update their systems to reflect the changes. That means that all food items that were previously eligible under SNAP are eligible for purchase once again.

Since the Summer EBT program (SUN Bucks) was already underway when the update took effect, the program will continue and food items that were previously eligible will be allowed for purchase.

I will keep you updated on any additional changes.

Another privatization push

In June, Gov. Reynolds announced her decision to privatize the state’s IT systems and operations, disrupting the lives of hundreds of public sector employees and sending Iowa down the same privatization path that has so consistently failed our Medicaid recipients.

There have been no financial savings for the state under the privatized Medicaid model. Iowans have been subjected to diminished care, higher costs, and more illegal denials of service. A 2025 effort to privatize the healthcare staff in the state’s correctional facilities would have similarly failed to provide improved care or services – that effort was, thankfully, nixed. Why should Iowans believe that this time will be any different?

As for the 200 or so public employees who oversaw Iowa’s IT systems and operations, they will no longer have access to IPERS or the other benefits on which they previously relied. Employment opportunities at the private company may not offer the same long-term job security or workplace protections the workers previously enjoyed.

The privatization of state systems rarely, if ever, produces improved outcomes for Iowans. Iowans deserve better than another turn down this failed road.

Quick Updates

Stop the Scammers Tour Sparks 19 Fraud Investigations: The Iowa Insurance Division’s 2026 Stop the Scammers tour – a joint initiative of the Iowa Department of insurance and Financial Services, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, and AARP Iowa – officially concluded in June after hosting 20 free educational events across the state. More than 1,400 Iowans attended the tour to learn how to recognize and avoid modern threats, including investment fraud, imposter scams, cryptocurrency fraud, and Medicare schemes. If you or a loved on believe you have been targeted by a scam, report it immediately at IowaFraudFighters.gov.

New funding for water quality projects: Included in the budget for Fiscal Year 2027, which went into effect on July 1, are millions of dollars in new funding for water quality projects around the state. After years of ignoring Iowa’s water quality issues, Republican lawmakers finally acknowledged the problem and joined legislative Democrats in taking action. You can read more about the projects here.

State Park Photo Contest: Capture Iowa’s most iconic and beautiful locations and submit your favorites in the 2026 state park Photo Contest.

CTE Impact nearly 70% of Iowa high school students: More than 107,000 students participated in career and technical education (CTE) during the 2024–25 school year, according to the recently published Secondary Career and Technical Education Impact Report. Students are increasingly gaining hands-on experience, with nearly half of CTE seniors participating in work-based learning and more than 8,600 earning industry-recognized credentials. Iowa also exceeded federal performance benchmarks, including a 95.7% graduation rate among CTE students.

Suicide Prevention Summit: The Iowa Suicide Prevention Coalition Summit will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, in Ames. For more information, the agenda, lodging options, and to register, go to the Summit’s website.

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