Draft Swannanoa Small Area & Resilience Plan Ready for Community Review

After a full year of collaboration and planning by the Swannanoa Small Area Plan Steering Committee, the draft Swannanoa Small Area and Resilience Plan is now ready for public review. Community members are invited to take part in this important stage of the planning process by reviewing and sharing your feedback before the plan is presented to the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners.

Residents will have multiple opportunities to view the exhibit, ask questions, and provide feedback:

Aug. 1 at the Swannanoa Community Center (216 Whitson Ave.)

Drop in between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to explore the exhibit.

Enjoy a free, kid-friendly puppet show inside the community center from 2–3 p.m.

Aug. 7 at the Swannanoa Community Center (216 Whitson Ave.)

Drop in between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to explore the exhibit.

Aug. 13 at the Swannanoa Fire Bee Tree Substation (510 Bee Tree Road)

Drop in between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to explore the exhibit.

Aug. 1-17 Online opportunity

Buncombe County encourages everyone to share their perspectives and help shape the future of Swannanoa.