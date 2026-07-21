Board of Commissioners Recap: July 21

At its July 21 regular meeting, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners held public hearings on proposed applications for the Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR), Buncombe County Air Quality code, and text amendments for the Code of Ordinances. The Board also approved budget amendments for a streamflow rehabilitation grant, school capital funding, a rural health grant, and Buncombe County Schools lottery projects.

Commissioners also declared July to be Parks & Recreation Month, recognizing the importance of parks and recreation throughout the community and celebrating the hard work of staff to care for the Buncombe County system and rebuild after Tropical Storm Helene.

CDBG-DR Application Submission Approved

The Board of Commissioners held a public hearing for the proposed applications for the CBDG-DR grant opportunity, and three community members provided comment. Staff was authorized to submit the two applications for funding.

The first application is for the Swannanoa Commercial Corridor Revitalization project. The project aims to improve pedestrian access along Highway 70 by constructing approximately two miles of sidewalks between Whitson Avenue and Warren Wilson Road. The total grant cost is $10 million.

The second application is for the Commercial Corridor Remediation and Revitalization project, which will address storm damage in commercial areas of unincorporated Buncombe County. The total grant cost is $8,966,557.

Streamflow Rehabilitation Grant Accepted

Commissioners approved a budget amendment to accept a $802,275 grant from the Streamflow Rehabilitation Assistance Program (StRAP). Administered by the NC Division of Soil & Water Conservation and overseen by the Soil and Water Conservation Commission, this StRAP grant will be used to stabilize about 3,500 feet of streambank that was damaged by Tropical Storm Helene. The funds will help repair stretches of streambank along Flat Creek in Fairview and Dillingham Creek in Barnardsville.

Rural Health Transformation Program Grant Accepted

Commissioners accepted a NC DHHS Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) Mobile Integrated Health Grant awarded to Buncombe County Emergency Services. The $282,104 grant will allow Emergency Services to added one contracted mental health clinician and one Peer Support Specialist to the Community Paramedicine Program. The funds will also cover continuing education costs for Peer Support Specialists and Community Paramedics.

Budget Amendment Approved for School Capital Funding Commission Requests

The Board of Commissioners approved an additional $12,036,686 for School Capital Needs Fund projects for Buncombe County and Asheville City Schools. To meet the needs of several time-sensitive projects, the Board previously approved $30,146,500 of the School Capital Fund Commission’s requested $42,183,186 as part of the fiscal year 2027 budget adoption. This amendment represents the remaining amount of the request.

The approved budget amendment includes reallocating $1,650,000 originally in the fiscal year 2026 budget for security updates for Asheville City Schools. Remaining project funding will come from Article 39 sales tax.

Buncombe County Schools Lottery Projects Established

The Board approved a budget amendment establishing five lottery-funded school projects. The $2.5 million in funding from the state lottery will go toward repaving the campuses of West Buncombe Elementary School, Valley Springs Middle School, North Buncombe Elementary School, Clyde A. Erwin Middle School, and Charles D. Owen Middle School.

New Air Quality Governing Structure Adopted

In order to continue its mission to improve air quality despite reductions in federal funding and reduced fee revenues, Commissioners adopted a resolution in June to create a local air quality program under Buncombe County governance as a division of Permits and Inspections assuming the duties of the Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality Agency. This change requires an update in chapter one of the Buncombe County Air Quality Code to record the new governing structure.

At the July 21 meeting, the Board held a public hearing on the code change and, with no public comment, voted to adopt the new Buncombe County Air Quality Code.

Public Hearing for Address Ordinance Text Amendment

Commissioners held a public hearing for proposed text changes to the Code of Ordinances. The changes align the code with current policy, clarify language and terminology, and support E-911 services and its role in emergency response. The changes also align emergency response with the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan and Hazard Vulnerability Assessment and account for the long-term sustainability of public services. No public comment was given, and Commissioners approved the changes.

To view the meeting, go to www.facebook.com/buncombegov. The next regular meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will be held on Aug. 4, 2026.