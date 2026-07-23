Traffic pattern change coming to two Brookside Parkway intersections in Fauquier County

CULPEPER – Beginning Thursday, Aug. 6, Virginia Department of Transportation crews will modify the traffic patterns at two intersections along Route 920 (Brookside Parkway) in Fauquier County. The work will include removing and installing signs and pavement markings at the intersections of Brookside Parkway and Aiken Drive and Brookside Parkway and Millstone Lane. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed the same day.

At Brookside Parkway and Aiken Drive, the existing two-way stop will be converted to an all-way stop with new stop signs and pavement markings.



At Brookside Parkway and Millstone Lane, the existing all-way stop will be converted to a two-way stop. Pedestrian warning signs and pavement markings will also be installed.

During the work, drivers should expect brief delays and intermittent flagging operations. Drivers should use caution when traveling near the work zone. Electronic message boards and signs will be in place to alert drivers to the change in traffic pattern. The schedule is weather dependent and may change. Drivers should pay attention to electronic message boards to get the latest information.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. The independent city of Charlottesville maintains its own roads.