Virginia Companies Expand into Global Markets with Commonwealth’s Export Accelerator Program

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced that 14 companies from across the Commonwealth have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program, and that 13 additional companies have joined the most recent cohort of the two-year program.

The VALET program — which 453 companies have completed since its inception in 2002 — assists Virginia companies that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to exporting internationally as a growth strategy.

“Virginia has long recognized that international trade is a cornerstone of a strong, resilient, and growing economy,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “The VALET program continues to help Virginia businesses expand by giving leaders the knowledge, partnerships, and confidence to compete globally while creating jobs and investment here in the Commonwealth. I congratulate this year’s graduates and wish them continued success as we work to grow a stronger, more resilient economy.”

“The VALET program plays a critical role in helping Virginia companies build the expertise and connections they need to succeed in international markets,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “By supporting businesses as they grow globally, the program strengthens Virginia’s economy, expands export opportunities, and creates lasting benefits for communities across the Commonwealth.”

The graduating companies are:

AV (Arlington County)

CargoSense (Fairfax County)

Catalytic Generators (City of Norfolk)

iMedical Healthcare Solutions (City of Virginia Beach)

iMPREG (Chesterfield County)

Innovative Wireless Technologies (City of Lynchburg)

Luna Labs (City of Charlottesville)

MAC Aerospace Corporation (Fairfax County)

Matheny Motor Truck Co. (City of Chesapeake)

Merrick & Company (Chesterfield County)

PRIVO (Fairfax County)

Trijicon (Stafford County)

Vectrona (City of Virginia Beach)

VPT, Inc. (Montgomery County)

VALET is a two-year international business acceleration program providing participating companies with international sales plan development services, assistance from a team of experienced international service providers, international business meetings with potential partners, educational events, and customized market research. The program has a proven track record, generating an average increase of 78 percent in international sales for participating companies. Currently, there are 53 companies participating in the VALET program.

The companies enrolled in the July 2026 company cohort and joining the program this week include:

AgPack (Prince George County)

Anomaly Six (City of Alexandria)

Aspetto, Inc. (Stafford County)

Boss Lumber (City of Galax)

Dante Valve Company (City of Norfolk)

Fortune Auto (Powhatan County)

JFL Consulting (Fairfax County)

LifeNet (City of Virginia Beach)

Muhlbauer (City of Newport News)

Nilit America (Henry County)

Real Performance Machinery (Grayson County)

Teledyne Hastings Instruments (City of Hampton)

UTS Systems (Rockbridge County)

“At VEDP, we’re proud to support Virginia companies as they expand into global markets and strengthen the Commonwealth’s economy,” said VEDP President and CEO Jason El Koubi. “The businesses graduating from our VALET program have demonstrated a strong commitment to international growth, and we look forward to seeing them build on that momentum through increased exports, new opportunities, and continued job creation across Virginia.”

Virginia companies export $75 billion in goods and services annually. VEDP’s International Trade division supports more than 500 existing Virginia companies in their international business development efforts each year. VEDP offers numerous resources to assist Virginia companies with selling into the global marketplace, including a network of international business development consultants spanning 120 countries.

The Virginia General Assembly created VEDP in 1995 to encourage, stimulate, and support the development and expansion of the economy of the Commonwealth of Virginia. To accomplish its objectives of promoting economic expansion within the Commonwealth of Virginia, VEDP focuses its efforts on business recruitment, expansion, and international trade development.

More information on the VALET program is available here.