Hepburn and Sons Announces $18+ Million Expansion in Prince William County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger announced today that Hepburn and Sons LLC — a Virginia-based engineering and consulting firm — will establish a new corporate headquarters in Northern Virginia through an $18.1 million investment in Prince William County. Upon completion, the project will create 80 new jobs in the Commonwealth.

The company’s new corporate headquarters, expected to be fully operational by the summer of 2028, will serve as an innovation hub for future defense technology development. This effort is a direct response to increased demand for services in the company’s defense contracting portfolio.

“Hepburn and Sons’ decision to establish a new corporate headquarters in Prince William County is a strong vote of confidence in Virginia’s workforce, defense innovation ecosystem, and business climate,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Virginia is proud to support the expansion of homegrown companies like Hepburn and Sons that are investing in the Commonwealth, creating high-quality jobs for Virginians, and strengthening our position as a leader in the technologies that support our national security. We are working to supercharge Virginia’s economy and help every Virginian succeed in a rapidly changing world.”

“Companies choose Virginia because they find the talent, infrastructure, and collaborative partners they need to succeed,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “Hepburn and Sons’ new headquarters and innovation hub will emerge at the intersection of a strong community, a talented workforce, and an advanced technology and defense ecosystem that will allow them to grow well into the future. We thank this family-owned business for their investment, congratulate Prince William County on this growth, and look forward to continuing beside them on this journey.”

“We are incredibly proud to reach this point of growth so we can now deepen our commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Virginia,” said Hepburn and Sons LLC President and CEO Scott Hepburn. “Our new building is more than just an expansion of our physical footprint; it’s a testament to our dedicated team and the support of both our local community and state leadership. We are excited to bring more high-tech career opportunities to the area and contribute further to the local economy.”

Founded in 2010 by the Hepburn family in Manassas, Virginia, Hepburn and Sons is a trusted leader in the maritime industry specializing in technology development, mission systems, and advisory services. Bridging cutting-edge research with mission-critical needs, the company works with commercial clients, government agencies, and U.S. military customers to ensure the rapid development of capabilities from concept to deployment. Leveraging the deep expertise of former military and engineering leaders, veterans comprise the majority of Hepburn and Sons’ existing workforce.

“Buildings don’t create legacies; the people inside them do,” said Prince William County Board of County Supervisors Chair-at-Large Deshundra Jefferson. “We’re excited to welcome the Hepburn family to Innovation Park and the greater Nexus234 Innovation District.”

Prince William County approved the sale of 1.25 acres of county-owned land along Discovery Boulevard next to NOVA LIVE in June 2026, which paved the way for the development of a three-story, approximately 27,000-sq.-ft. corporate headquarters.

“Congratulations to Rick, Debby, Scott, Eric, and Samantha on embarking on this new chapter of their company,” said Prince William County Board of County Supervisors Brentsville District Supervisor Tom Gordy. “We are proud to provide the freedom to imagine what’s possible and the opportunity to help us shape this community for years to come.”

“Today’s announcement is a clear example of economic development done right: state, local and private resources all working together to help a wonderful company expand in the greater Prince William area,” said Delegate Josh Thomas. “We welcome Hepburn and Sons to Innovation Park.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Prince William County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Hepburn’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for communities. Governor Spanberger approved a $400,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Prince William County with the project.