County to issue RFQ to begin transformative redevelopment of Georgetown Port

Georgetown County has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to begin development of a Master Plan for the transformative redevelopment of the Georgetown Port property. This marks a critical step forward in reimagining one of the county’s most valuable assets into a destination where innovation, commerce and community converge.

The county, which took ownership of the 40-acre property in mid-2023, is seeking proposals from national-caliber planning and development experts to help shape a visionary Master Plan. The goal is to balance economic opportunity with environmental stewardship and community needs, creating a roadmap for redevelopment that will benefit residents and businesses for generations.

“The release of this RFQ marks an exciting step forward in reimagining the future of the Georgetown Port property,” said Kelly Robertson-Slagle, Georgetown County Economic Development Director. “This process will allow us to engage top planning and development experts to help shape a visionary Master Plan that balances economic opportunity, environmental stewardship, and community needs. The Port is one of our county’s most valuable assets, and through this effort, we are laying the foundation for transformative redevelopment that will benefit Georgetown County residents and businesses for generations to come.”

A site rich in history and opportunity

Georgetown became a port of entry in 1732. In its prime, the port was a key driver of the local economy, handling 1.8 million tons of cargo in 2000. By 2017, activity had declined to just 7,500 tons, and the last cargo ship came through in 2016.

Since assuming ownership, the county has completed environmental studies, started site cleanup and removed dilapidated structures. A full structural assessment revealed $13.6 million in deficiencies, underscoring the scale of investment needed. Today, the port property is best described as “rough,” though it continues to house a handful of businesses.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform underutilized waterfront property sitting right on the edge of our historic tourist district into a hub that truly reflects Georgetown County’s future,” Robertson-Slagle.

The vision ahead

The RFQ process will remain open for six weeks. Interested firms will be invited to a site visit and information session at the port next month, providing an opportunity to tour the property and ask questions before submitting proposals.

After review, a shortlist of three to five firms will be invited to submit detailed proposals to lead development of the Master Plan.

“Five years from now, we see the Georgetown Port as a reimagined waterfront destination — a place where innovation, commerce, and community converge,” Robertson-Slagle said. “What is today an underutilized property will be on its way to becoming a vibrant hub that draws investment, attracts visitors, and inspires pride across Georgetown County. The Port will symbolize resilience and renewal, blending modern economic opportunities with our rich maritime heritage.”

Community impact

The redevelopment of the port property has long been identified as a key priority for Georgetown County leadership. County Administrator Angela Christian and her team have made significant progress in preparing the site, clearing environmental hurdles and positioning the property for redevelopment.

“This is more than just an economic development project,” said Robertson-Slagle. “It’s about shaping the future of Georgetown County, creating spaces where our residents can thrive, and ensuring that our waterfront reflects both our history and our aspirations. We want the community to feel hopeful and excited about what’s ahead.”

The RFQ is posted on Georgetown County’s procurement system and is available to interested firms nationwide.

For more information, visit seegeorgetown.com or contact Georgetown County Economic Development at (843) 545-3161.

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