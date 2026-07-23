July 23, 2026

Additional Weekday Overnight Closures Needed for Marblemount Bridge, Temporary Jordan Creek Bridge Under Construction The Marblemount bridge on Cascade River Road will be closed to all traffic overnight, Monday evening through Friday morning, 8:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m., from August 24 – August 28 and August 31 - September 4 due to ongoing construction efforts to rehabilitate the aging bridge infrastructure. There will be work on the bridge during daytime hours as well, but the road will reopen each day and every weekend for normal traffic. Additional overnight closures are needed to finish replacing the bridge deck, which requires no traffic during installation. This work must be completed during the summer months for the epoxy overlay to be cured properly. The overnight closure dates are weather dependent and could be delayed if there is rain in the forecast. With the December 2025 Rockport Cascade Road washout at Jordan Creek, the closure of the Marblemount bridge means visitors and residents east of the bridge will be cut off from accessing State Route 20. First responders will still be able to access the area if an emergency occurs during the closures. The rehabilitation work is expected to be completed by October 2026. More information on the Marblemount bridge rehabilitation project can be found on our website. Jordan Creek Bridge Update Public Works has contracted with Franklin Pacific Construction to install a temporary Acrow bridge over Jordan Creek on Rockport Cascade Road. Work will begin on July 27, 2026, and neighboring residents should expect to see additional truck traffic in the area. Weather permitting, the temporary bridge is scheduled to be completed by the end of September. The temporary bridge can be used for as long as the County needs until a permanent bridge structure can be designed, funded, and built. Since FEMA made December’s event a Federal Declaration the permanent replacement will follow their procedures and timeline. After the road washout over Jordan Creek in December 2025, Public Works intended to construct a temporary bridge and lease the infrastructure to reopen the roadway; however, after the initial design work was completed, the contractor provided their construction estimate. With their estimate and the bridge lease the cost to the County would have been over $2 million. Public Works could not absorb this cost at the time, and the temporary bridge plan was delayed until funding could be identified. On April 11, 2026, the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) announced Skagit County would be eligible for public disaster funds for repairs needed from the December floods. These funds can be used to reimburse the County for the construction and leasing costs of the temporary bridge. With the disaster declaration approval, Public Works is now able to move forward with the temporary bridge installation. The temporary bridge can be used for as long as the County needs until a permanent bridge structure can be designed, funded, and built. The FEMA federal disaster declaration will allow the County to continue working towards a permanent bridge design and construction; however, this will take several years to complete. More information on the Jordan Creek bridge project can be found on our website. Questions about Public Works projects can be emailed to pw@co.skagit.wa.us. https://www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/PublicWorksEngineering/roadprojectsMAIN.htm

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