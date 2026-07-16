July 16, 2026

Skagit County Auditor Addresses Voter Pamphlet Printing Issues The Skagit County Auditor's Office wants to inform voters of two issues identified with the printed 2026 Local Voters' Pamphlet and the steps that it has taken to ensure voters have access to complete and accurate election information. Sheriff Candidate Page Omitted from Printed Pamphlet The printed Local Voters' Pamphlet inadvertently omitted a candidate's statement for Skagit County Sheriff. The candidate requested the Auditor to not send an additional mailer with his statement to every Skagit County voter, to avoid the additional expense to county taxpayers. The Auditor's Office has taken several steps to ensure voters have access to the omitted information: The Auditor revised the electronic copy of the Local Voters' Pamphlet available on the public election website to include the statement.

The Auditor will distribute the statement as a supplemental page when the Auditor provides a printed Local Voters' Pamphlet to voters going forward.

The League of Women Voters of Skagit County has generously offered to assist in distributing the supplemental page by hand throughout the community. Due to the cost, the Auditor’s Office will not mail the supplemental page to voters. The Auditor's Office regrets this omission and appreciates the League of Women Voters' assistance in helping ensure voters have access to complete candidate information. Local Voters' Pamphlet Statement Regarding WAC 434-381-200 The Auditor's Office is also aware of concerns that a disclaimer under WAC 434-381-200 was omitted from the printed Local Voters' Pamphlet. While Washington law requires this statement to appear in the State Voters' Pamphlet, there is no express requirement that it be in the County Voters’ Pamphlet. Even though it was not required, the Auditor has traditionally included the statement in Skagit County's local pamphlet. Unfortunately, it was inadvertently omitted during this publication cycle. However, the statement is printed on every ballot mailed to Skagit County voters, which is the primary and preferred method for providing this information directly to voters during the voting process. To provide additional access to this information, the Auditor's Office has posted the statement on the public election website. The Auditor’s Office has also included the statement in the revised electronic copy of the Local Voters' Pamphlet available on the public election website. Commitment to Election Integrity "The Auditor's Office is committed to conducting fair, accurate, and transparent elections," said Auditor Sandy Perkins. "Although these errors were unintentional, we recognize the importance of providing complete information to voters. We have taken immediate steps to correct the issues where possible and remain committed to maintaining the public's confidence in Skagit County elections." The Auditor's Office encourages voters to consult the electronic Local Voters' Pamphlet and election resources available on the Skagit County Elections website for the most current and complete election information.

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