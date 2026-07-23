Fishing, friendship, and finding purpose

Let us introduce you to Roger, a Senior Companion volunteer from Tooele county. He enjoys going on walks and has a love for fly fishing and tying flies – a new hobby picked up from a senior center class taught this past winter. His path to volunteering was not something he expected, but it has become an important part of his life.

Roger used to work for Micron building tools, but then found himself searching for purpose when he became disabled. “I wasn’t doing anything. I didn’t want to just sit around and only go fishing. I wanted something more. I got to thinking about my mom, who used to be a Senior Companion before she died. And so I thought I’d give the program a call.” Not many volunteers can say they were inspired by a family member who served in the same role.

Through volunteering, Roger has found that “something more.” He’s built lasting friendships with his clients and really sees that his health has improved. “My depression isn’t as high anymore, I’m happier. I feel more fulfilled. Like I’m really doing something for others. I like meeting people and learning about their story, it sure is exciting. It’s gotten me out of that.” Volunteering hasn’t just filled his time, it has changed his outlook.

Roger makes a difference by giving his clients freedom to get out of their apartments, go shopping, go to appointments, and more. His help gives them the independence they need, especially for those that live in rural areas. In many cases, these are opportunities they would not have otherwise.

The most impactful part of Roger’s volunteering is his ability to listen. “Let them talk, they need someone that will listen to them! It’s good for their mental health. Many of the people that visit them come in and like ‘that’ are gone and don’t listen to them.” His perspective is a powerful reminder of the importance of slowing down and truly taking time to hear people. This is in contrast with the rushed interactions we typically have with our aging neighbors, like dropping a package off or a brief remark shared in passing.

Roger’s care and attention shows up in the time he spends with each client, not just in listening. He goes on neighborhood bike rides with a disabled Navy Veteran that has Parkinson’s. “His wife is getting old too, and he’s got a three-wheeled bicycle, so I can do that with him.” While getting outside with a friend may seem like simple service, it’s so beneficial and enjoyable for both of them!

Meaningful Moments

One client initially had expressed to her friend that she felt unsure about having a male companion assigned to her, but her friend encouraged her to give it a try for a visit or two. Over time, those visits turned into moments like having a great game of Yahtzee. This client told Roger, “I appreciate you. I sure am glad that I said yes to you as my companion. You help me a lot!”

A favorite memory together that stands out was on laundry day. “I carried her laundry to her apartment complex laundromat. She had two or three loads of laundry to get done, and we set up a table to play games while waiting. We ended up playing 11 rounds of Skipbo, and laughed and laughed! She said we sure had a lot of fun that day.”

While Roger has been volunteering for over six months, his weekly visits never get old. Each client brings something unique to their visits. “I visit another man–I take him to the senior center, doctor’s appointments, and he plays electric guitar for me. He’s pretty good; he likes to play classic rock. I like it when he plays Led Zeppelin. He said he would like to teach me, since he has multiple guitars. I think I’d like that.”

Roger has more to look forward to as he continues his service this year. “This summer I’m going to go fishing at my client’s house. They live around a bunch of ponds that they stock with fish, and we’ll catch and release. He’s got a dock right out his back door and we’ll go and have a good time. I’m looking forward to that!” Roger didn’t want to spend all his time fishing alone—now he gets the best of both worlds: fishing with a friend.

The most treasured moments are when his clients share how much it means to them when Roger visits. “My one client lives out far and is isolated. He said, ‘Thank you for coming by and visiting me. I’m so glad that you’re here.’ And I told him, ‘That’s what I’m here for.’ So that made me feel good too.”

If you want to build friendships with those that need it most like Roger, come volunteer as a Senior Companion! Fill out our interest form at https://bit.ly/AmeriCorpsSeniorsUtah, call 801-538-3999 or email [email protected].