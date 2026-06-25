Making a Difference in Rural Utah

In the small towns and rural communities of Carbon, Emery, San Juan and Grand counties, AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers are making a big impact through serving that strengthens both classrooms and communities.

Through the Foster Grandparent program, volunteers provide one-on-one support to children in classrooms and early learning centers. Over the past year, local Foster Grandparents served 3,415 hours and supported 146 students, helping children improve reading skills, build confidence, and stay engaged in school.

At Wellington Elementary, students describe Norella Pilling as “the best in the west.” In handwritten notes to “Miss Norella,” children shared messages like, “You make me feel better when you are here” and “You make me feel spectacular.” After a year and a half of service, Norella has become an invaluable part of the school community. Teachers praise her patience and ability to help students succeed.

Other volunteers are creating similar impacts across the region. Mary Phelps returned to the same Helper school she attended as a child and now serves students at Sally Mauro Elementary while also launching a summer reading tutoring program at the Helper Library. Bill Tice at Bruin Point Elementary has helped students overcome challenges through one-on-one support and encouragement. Nathan Schneider at Castle Heights Elementary says volunteering has given new purpose to his retirement, while students proudly greet him throughout the halls as “Mr. Nathan.”

At RUCD Head Start, first-year volunteers Linda Radmall and Josie Alcon are helping young children feel supported and cared for during critical learning years. At Huntington Elementary, Linda Chase encourages students with a simple but powerful phrase: “Not yet,” reminding children that growth and success take time.

AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers are also helping older adults remain independent through the Senior Companion program. In rural communities where isolation can be a challenge, Senior Companions provide friendship, assistance with daily living tasks and meaningful human connection. This year, volunteers served 108 hours with rural clients. Volunteer Cora Wright, who recently joined the program, has already become known for her compassion, willingness to help, and dedication to serving neighbors in need.



To celebrate these volunteers, a rural recognition event was held May 20 at the Carbon County Senior Center in Price. Community leaders and supporters in attendance included Helper Mayor Lenise Peterman, Carbon County Commissioner Jared Haddock, Price Mayor Terry Willis, Carbon School District Superintendent Mika Salas, Castle Heights Principal Wendy Fluckey, UServeUtah AmeriCorps Seniors Program Manager Laura Huefner, UServeUtah Executive Director Loggins Merrill, and advisory board member Dwight Rasmussen.

Individuals interested in becoming a Foster Grandparent or Senior Companion volunteer are encouraged to apply. Opportunities are open to adults age 55 and older who meet income eligibility guidelines of monthly income at or below $2,660 for a one-person household or $3,606 for a two-person household. Medical expenses can be deducted when determining eligibility. Volunteers receive training, support, and a small monthly tax-free stipend that does not impact benefits. Learn more at userve.utah.gov/seniors