August 2026 Commission Meeting Schedule Changed

The Autauga County Commission will meet on thefollowing dates in August 2026:

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 – 5:00 p.m.

Commission meetings are always held in the Commission Chambers at the Autauga County Administration Building, 135 North CourtStreet, Prattville, AL.

The Autauga County Commission normally meets on the firstvand third Tuesday of each month. However, during its March 17, 2026 meeting,the Commission approved an adjustment to the August schedule to allow Commissioners and county leadership to attend the Association of CountyCommissions of Alabama (ACCA) Summer Conference.

The ACCA Summer Conference provides county officials fromacross Alabama with opportunities to collaborate on issues affecting countygovernment, receive legislative and policy updates, and participate ineducational sessions that strengthen county operations and the servicesprovided to residents.

For additional information about Commission meetings, pleasecontact the Autauga County Commission Office, (334) 358-6700.