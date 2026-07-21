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County Road 38 Closure Notice

The closure will be located approximately 0.4 miles from County Road 40 West, near the Evergreen Community, and will remain closed until further notice.

We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation while this work is completed to improve our infrastructure and roads in Autauga County. 



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County Road 38 Closure Notice

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