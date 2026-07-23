EV Acquires Scientific Data Systems, Expanding Its Data Acquisition and Wellbore Intelligence Platform Michael MacDonald, CEO of EV

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EV, an industry-leading Visual Analytics company delivering advanced diagnostic and visualization solutions to the global energy sector, today announced it has acquired Scientific Data Systems, Inc. (SDS), the Houston-based developer of the Warrior Data Acquisition System, the industry’s most widely deployed wellbore logging acquisition platform.

The acquisition strengthens EV’s position across the wellsite data value chain, combining EV's advanced visualization, data delivery and data analytics technologies with SDS's trusted downhole data acquisition hardware and software. Together, the combined capabilities create a more integrated platform that enables customers to move seamlessly from data acquisition to interpretation, visualization, decision-making and long-term secure data storage.

The transaction supports EV's strategy of pursuing targeted, complementary acquisitions that expand its technology portfolio and strengthen its market position as part of the wider Enersol group. The acquisition also reflects Enersol's continued focus on investing in and scaling differentiated technology businesses that enhance its portfolio and accelerate innovation across the energy services sector.

Connecting Data Acquisition with Wellbore Intelligence

For more than two decades, SDS has been the trusted supplier to the energy industry of the Warrior Data Acquisition System, a combined hardware and software platform, which is compatible with logging tools from nearly all manufacturers.

That tool-agnostic compatibility mirrors a core principle behind EV's own AIVA™, a cloud-based data delivery and visualization platform, which is built to work across third-party tools and deliver a single, unified view of well or pipeline data. By combining SDS's acquisition-layer capabilities with EV's advanced analytics, and visualization technologies, customers will benefit from a more seamless workflow and deeper operational insights.

"SDS has a well-deserved reputation for delivering reliable, high-quality data acquisition technology that operators and service companies, including EV, have trusted for years. Bringing that expertise into EV strengthens a critical foundation of our technology platform and accelerates our vision of being able to deliver integrated digital solutions that connect acquisition, through delivery, visualization, analytics, and interpretation. Together, we are creating a more complete platform that helps customers extract greater value from their well data and make better-informed decisions."

- Michael MacDonald, Chief Executive Officer, EV

"For more than three decades, SDS has built its reputation on delivering reliable, vendor-agnostic data acquisition solutions to the well logging industry. EV shares our commitment to service quality, interoperability, and customer-driven innovation. By combining SDS’s capabilities with EV’s market-leading delivery, interpretation, and visualization technologies, we will be able to provide customers with a more integrated and powerful solution across the data lifecycle. We are excited to begin this next chapter with a partner that shares our values, our technology-leadership, and our focus on delivering better solutions for our customers.”

- Nigel Prior, Chief Executive Officer, Scientific Data Systems, Inc.

About EV

EV is an industry-leading visual analytics company delivering advanced diagnostic, inspection, and visualization solutions to the global energy sector for over 25 years. Through innovative technology and deep domain expertise, EV enables customers to improve operational efficiency and resolve the most complex of wellbore and pipeline issues. EV is part of the Enersol group.

Learn more at www.evcam.com.

About Enersol

Enersol is a joint venture between ADNOC Drilling (ADX: ADNOCDRILL) and Alpha Dhabi (ADX: ALPHADHABI), established to acquire and scale innovative technology businesses across the energy industry that drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency and create long-term value.

Learn more at www.enersolsolutions.ae.

About Scientific Data Systems, Inc.

Scientific Data Systems, Inc. is a Texas corporation based in Houston since 1993 that develops, manufactures, and sells the Warrior Data Acquisition System and related wellbore logging and telemetry equipment, supporting service companies and operators worldwide.

Learn more at www.warriorsystem.com.

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