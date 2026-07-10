Mat Tech Industrial Services Acquires Hook Set Transportation to Expand Gulf Coast Industrial Service Capabilities

Acquisition Strengthens Transportation, Waste Management, Environmental Services, and Specialty Rental Solutions for Industrial and Petrochemical Customers

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mat Tech Industrial Services Acquisition of Hook Set Transportation Strengthens Transportation, Waste Management, Environmental Services, and Specialty Rental Solutions for Industrial and Petrochemical Customers

Mat Tech Industrial Services (“Mat Tech”), a leading provider of waste management, environmental services, specialty rental products, and industrial support solutions, today announced the acquisition of Hook Set Transportation, a transportation and logistics provider serving industrial, downstream, and petrochemical customers throughout the Gulf Coast region.

The acquisition expands Mat Tech’s transportation capabilities and strengthens its ability to deliver integrated industrial services to customers operating across refining, petrochemical, manufacturing, energy infrastructure, and heavy industrial markets.

Supported by Allied Industrial Partners, a Houston-based private equity firm focused on industrial growth investments, Mat Tech continues to build a comprehensive platform designed to help customers streamline operations, improve project execution, and access critical environmental, transportation, and specialty rental solutions through a single provider.

Strategic Expansion Across the Gulf Coast

As industrial activity continues to grow across the Gulf Coast, customers are increasingly seeking service providers that can support multiple aspects of complex projects while maintaining high standards of safety, responsiveness, and operational excellence.

The addition of Hook Set Transportation enhances Mat Tech’s ability to provide transportation and logistics support alongside its existing portfolio of waste management, environmental services, emergency response, and specialty rental offerings.

By integrating these capabilities, the company is positioned to deliver greater efficiency for customers managing turnarounds, maintenance programs, environmental remediation projects, facility expansions, and capital construction initiatives.

Expanded Service Capabilities

Together, Mat Tech and Hook Set Transportation will offer an expanded suite of industrial services that includes:

Waste management solutions

Environmental services and compliance support

Industrial transportation and logistics

Specialty rental products

Temporary roadway and access solutions

Emergency response services

Site support services

Project logistics coordination

Industrial hauling services

Refinery and petrochemical facility support

The combined organization will serve customers throughout key Gulf Coast markets, providing a broader geographic footprint and increased capacity to support both routine operations and large-scale projects.

Delivering Greater Value to Industrial Customers

The acquisition creates meaningful benefits for customers by bringing together complementary services that are frequently required on industrial and energy projects.

Customers will gain access to expanded transportation resources, increased operational flexibility, improved coordination between service lines, and a stronger regional support network. The integration also allows for faster mobilization, greater scalability, and enhanced responsiveness across multiple project locations.

As industrial operators continue to focus on efficiency, compliance, and reliability, the combined capabilities of Mat Tech and Hook Set Transportation position the organization to meet evolving customer needs across the Gulf Coast.

Leadership Commentary

“Hook Set Transportation has built a strong reputation for delivering dependable transportation solutions to industrial customers throughout the region,” said Mike Tinnin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mat Tech Industrial Services. “This acquisition expands our ability to provide integrated solutions that help customers simplify operations, improve efficiency, and successfully execute critical projects. We are excited to welcome the Hook Set team and continue building a leading industrial services platform across the Gulf Coast.”

The leadership teams from both organizations share a commitment to safety, customer service, and operational excellence, creating a strong foundation for continued growth and long-term customer success.

Positioning for Future Growth

The acquisition reflects Mat Tech’s continued investment in expanding its capabilities and geographic reach within one of North America’s most active industrial corridors.

With demand for environmental services, waste management, transportation, logistics, and specialty rental solutions continuing to increase across the refining, petrochemical, manufacturing, and energy sectors, the company remains focused on providing customers with reliable, scalable, and comprehensive industrial support services.

The addition of Hook Set Transportation further strengthens Mat Tech’s position as a trusted partner for industrial operators seeking integrated solutions that improve project outcomes while maintaining the highest standards of safety and service.

About Mat Tech Industrial Services

Mat Tech Industrial Services is a provider of waste management, environmental services, specialty rental products, transportation solutions, emergency response services, and industrial support services. The company serves downstream, petrochemical, manufacturing, energy infrastructure, and industrial customers throughout the Gulf Coast region. Backed by Allied Industrial Partners, Mat Tech is focused on delivering safe, reliable, and scalable solutions that help customers successfully execute critical industrial projects.

About Hook Set Transportation

Hook Set Transportation is a Gulf Coast-based transportation and logistics company serving industrial, downstream, and petrochemical customers. The company provides hauling and transportation services that support facility operations, maintenance activities, environmental projects, and industrial infrastructure development.

Visit www.Mattechus.com

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