Cedar Hill State Park’s Renovated Shady Ridge Camping Loop Reopens

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CEDAR HILL – Cedar Hill State Park has reopened the Shady Ridge Camping Loop after being closed since 2022 for repairs and renovations.

Cedar Hill, nestled within Dallas County, is a great local park destination for those in the DFW metroplex to get outside. The park is often visited by folks from all corners of Texas because of its lakeside access and quiet oasis away from the big city.

“We love having our facilities opening back up for the public,” said Assistant Superintendent, Daniel Palmer. “It’s always nice having visitors from near and far come to enjoy the peace and quiet we have to offer here, and getting these campsites back online means we can have more people come and stay.”

After a flood in 2015 caused erosion to the park’s shoreline on Joe Pool Lake, repairs were made and the loop was reopened. In 2022, the Shady Ridge loop was closed again for further repairs and enhancements.

The Shady Ridge Camping Loop offers a variety of styles of campsites, with lakeside views and shady sites to beat the heat. The loop provides a considerable amount of access to the shoreline for people to enjoy.

The enhancements to the area included having the roadway repaved, new camping pads laid, new picnic tables and covered picnic tables, as well as two new restroom facilities constructed with refreshed utilities put in. There are now 68 public camping sites within the loop, including four new ADA-accessible sites, all with 30-amp electricity and running water. Soon to open in the loop is a group tent campsite, a first for the park, that is also ADA-accessible.

Cedar Hill SP will soon have an additional camping loop reopened in Eagle Ford. This area is poised to be accessible in the fall. The loop up on the ridge has undergone reinforcement of the shoreline and has an increased number of sites available. When Eagle Ford comes back online, the park will return to full capacity. This loop is known for its longer camping pads and full-hook up back-in campsites. Once complete, it will boast two new restrooms, a re-paved road, new parking pads and new ADA-accessible sites.

For more information on Texas State Parks, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.