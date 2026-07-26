Official Media Statement: Fatal Multi-Vessel Collision, Bird Island Basin, Kleberg County

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

KLEBERG COUNTY – Around 6:15 a.m. July 25, Texas Game Wardens in Nueces and Kleberg counties responded to vessel collision at the Bird Island Basin boat ramp on the Laguna Madre in Kleberg County.

A jon boat with three occupants collided with a center console boat, resulting in a 16-year-old boy being ejected from the jon boat. Unfortunately, he did not survive.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the young man’s family during this difficult time.

The Texas Game Warden Boat Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the collision. As this is an open investigation, no additional details will be released at this time.

We appreciate the help of Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office, Padre Island National Seashore Rangers, Corpus Christi Police Department, Corpus Christi Fire Department and U.S. Border Patrol with this incident.

About Texas Game Wardens

Texas Game Wardens, within the Law Enforcement Division of TPWD, are responsible for enforcing laws related to the conservation and management of natural resources and public safety through community-based law enforcement. Their mission is to provide hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Additionally, they play a crucial role in search and rescue operations during natural disasters, exemplifying their commitment to protecting both the environment and the people of Texas.

If you witness a fishing, wildlife or boating violation in progress, please call 1-800-792-GAME (4263) immediately and report it to Operation Game Thief (OGT), Texas’ Wildlife Crime-Stoppers Program. You can also text your tip by sending the keyword TXOGT plus your tip to 847411 or through the Texas OGT App, available for iOS and Android devices. Dispatchers are available 24/7.