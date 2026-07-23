Saint Johnsbury barracks / DUI / 26A4007766

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4007766

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Andrew Barton

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/21/2026 at 2123 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 N MM 106, Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Gabriela Cabrera

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Boston, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks came upon a disabled vehicle on I 91 N MM 106 in Newbury. Troopers identified Cabrera who was walking down the median of I 91. While speaking with Cabrera, indicators of impairment were observed. Investigation revealed that Cabrera had operated her motor vehicle while under the influence. Cabrera was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing. Cabrera was later issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/05/2026 0830 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.