Saint Johnsbury barracks / DUI / 26A4007766
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4007766
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Andrew
Barton
STATION: St.
Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/21/2026 at 2123 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 N MM 106, Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Gabriela
Cabrera
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Boston, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
barracks came upon a disabled vehicle on I 91 N MM 106 in Newbury. Troopers
identified Cabrera who was walking down the median of I 91. While speaking with
Cabrera, indicators of impairment were observed. Investigation revealed that
Cabrera had operated her motor vehicle while under the influence. Cabrera was
arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks for
processing. Cabrera was later issued a citation to appear in Orange County
Superior Court – Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/05/2026 0830
hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
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