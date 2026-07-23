St. Johnsbury Barracks/Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4006467
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal
Christopher
Pilner
STATION: St.
Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: Between 2020 and 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndonville, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault and Lew and Lascivious
Conduct
ACCUSED: Kyle
O'Suileabhain
AGE:50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not
release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/17/26 the Vermont State Police began an
investigation into allegations of multiple sexual assaults the occurred over a
six-year period. As a result of the investigation on 7/22/26 Kyle
O'Suileabhain was arrested for Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct.
Upon his arrest O'Suileabhain was brought to Caledonia Superior Court where he
was arraigned. At arraignment, O'Suileabhain was ordered held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/22/26 at
0100
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: See attached
*Please note: court date and time are
subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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