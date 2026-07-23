St. Johnsbury Barracks/Sexual Assault



VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26A4006467 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner STATION: St. Johnsbury CONTACT#: 748-3111 DATE/TIME: Between 2020 and 2026 INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndonville, VT VIOLATION: Sexual Assault and Lew and Lascivious Conduct ACCUSED: Kyle O'Suileabhain AGE:50 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.) AGE: CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/17/26 the Vermont State Police began an investigation into allegations of multiple sexual assaults the occurred over a six-year period. As a result of the investigation on 7/22/26 Kyle O'Suileabhain was arrested for Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct. Upon his arrest O'Suileabhain was brought to Caledonia Superior Court where he was arraigned. At arraignment, O'Suileabhain was ordered held without bail. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 7/22/26 at 0100 COURT: Caledonia LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC BAIL: Held Without MUG SHOT: See attached *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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