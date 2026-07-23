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St. Johnsbury Barracks/Sexual Assault

 


VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4006467

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Between 2020 and 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndonville, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault and Lew and Lascivious Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Kyle O'Suileabhain                                             

AGE:50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/17/26 the Vermont State Police began an investigation into allegations of multiple sexual assaults the occurred over a six-year period.  As a result of the investigation on 7/22/26 Kyle O'Suileabhain was arrested for Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct. Upon his arrest O'Suileabhain was brought to Caledonia Superior Court where he was arraigned. At arraignment, O'Suileabhain was ordered held without bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/22/26 at 0100         

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC  

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: See attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

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St. Johnsbury Barracks/Sexual Assault

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