Dometrain Launches AI-Powered Mock Interviews to End Tech Interview Anxiety

The developer education platform introduces "Domey," an AI interviewer that grills candidates, codes with them, and scores responses against actual job specs.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech training platform Dometrain has officially launched Mock Interviews, a first-of-its-kind, voice-first AI simulation tool designed to completely change how software engineers prepare for technical hiring loops. Driven by "Domey," a dynamic AI interviewer, the tool moves past passive Q&A lists to drop developers directly into realistic, high-pressure technical interviews.In a highly competitive tech job market, standard interview preparation, like memorising syntax or reading blog posts, frequently fails to prepare engineers for the live pressure of a real conversation. Dometrain’s Mock Interviews solve this by simulating the exact natural back-and-forth of an enterprise technical loop.An Interviewer That Pushes BackDomey operates entirely via voice, offering six natural-sounding voices and four distinct difficulty levels ranging from junior fundamentals to staff-level system design. Unlike static bots, the AI adapts completely to how a candidate answers, asking spontaneous follow-up questions and actively pushing back if a developer attempts to hand-wave their way through a complex architectural problem.The standout feature for job seekers is the tool's ability to ingest any live job posting. By pasting a real-world job description into the platform, Domey instantly tailors the entire 15-minute round to match that specific role's required tech stack, seniority tier, and domain responsibilities.In-Browser Live Coding & No-Fluff FeedbackFor a complete evaluation, users can toggle on an optional live coding round. Domey seamlessly transitions into an active pairing partner, allowing developers to write and execute real code (supporting C#, JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Go, Java, PostgreSQL, and SQLite) directly inside an in-browser editor while interacting out loud.The moment the call ends, the platform generates a comprehensive, data-driven debrief. Candidates receive a score out of 100 evaluating their technical depth, correctness, communication, and structure, alongside granular, question-by-question feedback that identifies exactly what landed and what needs tightening.Vetted by Industry InsidersTo ensure the simulation meets corporate standards, Dometrain thoroughly tested the tool with active Heads of Talent, Technical Hiring Managers, and Talent Acquisition leaders. The panel verified that Domey’s questioning lines, adaptive follow-ups, and strict grading rubrics accurately mirror modern enterprise hiring bars.Prioritising candidate privacy, all interview audio is processed entirely live and is never recorded or stored.PricingMock Interviews are available globally on a flexible, pay-per-interview credit model, starting at £4.99 per round, with bulk packages lowering the cost to £3.20 per interview. Credits have no expiration date, allowing developers to scale their practice entirely on their own schedule.Developers looking to eliminate interview anxiety and test their skills under real-world pressure can start a mock interview today About DometrainDometrain is an engineer-led online platform that provides practical, hands-on training for software developers at every stage of their careers. Courses and learning paths are created by industry professionals and designed to teach skills that are immediately applicable in the real world. Dometrain is trusted by over 73,000 developers worldwide.

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