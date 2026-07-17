OPTOMAN Launches AI Assistant to Streamline Custom Optics Requests

OPTOMAN’s OptoGuide AI assistant for custom optics enquiries.

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High-power laser optics specialist OPTOMAN has launched OptoGuide , an AI-powered assistant that helps laser engineers prepare clearer, more complete custom optics requests. The tool is designed to reduce back-and-forth communication, provide more relevant technical guidance and move projects into engineering evaluation faster.“Every custom optics project is different, and the quality of the first conversation has a big impact on how quickly we can find the right solution,” says Lukas Ceizaris, CMO at OPTOMAN.Turning a custom optics request into a meaningful engineering discussion requires many technical details, including wavelength, power levels, operating environment, substrate requirements, coating specifications, damage thresholds and application-specific challenges. Gathering this information can take several rounds of communication before an optics supplier can prepare a suitable solution.Unlike general-purpose AI tools, OptoGuide is built specifically around the requirements of high-power laser optics. It guides users through the key technical questions that an optics engineer would typically ask during an initial consultation, from optical parameters and laser conditions to application requirements and performance expectations.“OptoGuide helps customers organize the important details upfront and asks questions that are necessary to answer for highly application-optimized solutions. It helps to reduce the quotation preparation process significantly,” says Ceizaris.Turning the First Inquiry Into an Engineering ConversationFor laser engineers, developing a new optical component is rarely just about selecting a coating or meeting a specification sheet. High-power, ultrafast, ultraviolet and infrared laser systems often involve complex trade-offs between performance, durability, thermal effects and long-term reliability.OptoGuide is designed to support that early-stage engineering process by helping customers define:- Laser wavelength and spectral requirements- Power levels, pulse characteristics and operating conditions- Environmental considerations- Mechanical and integration requirements- Application-specific challenges that may affect optical performance.Once the information is collected, the OPTOMAN team can review the request with greater context and prepare a more relevant technical response.AI Supporting Engineers, Not Replacing Engineering ExpertiseWhile artificial intelligence is changing how technical teams work, OPTOMAN views AI as a tool for improving collaboration between customers and optical engineers.“Custom optics development is still a conversation between engineers,” adds Ceizaris. “OptoGuide does not replace that interaction. It simply helps us get to the valuable part of the conversation faster: understanding the application, discussing challenges and developing the right optical solution.”With years of combined optical engineering experience and expertise in ion beam sputtering (IBS) coatings, OPTOMAN works with customers developing demanding laser systems across industries including scientific research, fusion energy, semiconductor manufacturing, medical technology, aerospace and defense.By combining engineering knowledge with AI-assisted information gathering, OptoGuide aims to make the first stage of custom optics development faster, clearer and more productive for both customers and OPTOMAN’s technical team.OptoGuide is available through the OPTOMAN website for customers preparing custom optics requests.About OPTOMANOPTOMAN is a manufacturer of ion beam sputtered laser optics and optical coatings for high-power and ultrafast laser applications. The company specializes in precision-engineered optics designed for low loss, high damage threshold, and reliable long-term performance in demanding photonics environments.

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