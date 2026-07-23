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The report ranks 8Layers first among seven identity security platforms and highlights its unified ISPM and ITDR approach for European compliance needs.

The unified ISPM + ITDR approach means organisations get posture management and threat detection in one platform rather than stitching together separate tools.” — Daniel Garcia, CEO 8Layers.io

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeekyExpert has named 8Layers the best identity security posture management (ISPM) software in its 2026 report, “Best Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) Software.” Published July 21, the report ranks 8Layers first among seven platforms evaluated for identity security posture management.The report selects 8Layers as “Best for European Compliance-First Unified Identity Security” and names it the top overall pick. It highlights 8Layers’ combination of ISPM, identity threat detection and response (ITDR), and NIS2 and ISO 27001 readiness.“The unified ISPM + ITDR approach means organisations get posture management and threat detection in one platform rather than stitching together separate tools,” Daniel Garcia, CEO of 8Layers.io said.According to 8Layers, its ISPM module, Octagon, creates a unified inventory of human and non-human identities across identity providers and cloud environments. These include service accounts, API keys, OAuth tokens and AI agents. Octagon continuously scores identity risk, prioritizes exposures and supports remediation with an audit trail.8Layers says its broader platform includes Thor for ITDR and Compass for compliance. The three modules use a shared identity data layer, allowing posture findings to flow into threat detection and compliance workflows without manual exports.According to its published methodology, GeekyExpert evaluates software across nine dimensions: product capability, pricing transparency, market presence, customer reviews, security and compliance, implementation complexity, integrations, support quality and category-specific fit.The report is labeled independent research and discloses that it contains affiliate links.Readers can review the full report at https://geekyexpert.com/research/best-ispm-software and learn more about 8Layers at https://8layers.io About GeekyExpertGeekyExpert publishes software research, vendor rankings and market intelligence for business buyers. Its methodology, editorial policy and commercial disclosures are publicly available at https://geekyexpert.com About 8Layers8Layers develops an identity security platform for cloud enterprises combining posture management, threat detection and response, and compliance. Its Octagon, Thor and Compass modules share a common identity data layer. Learn more at https://8layers.io

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