Ludus

Report cites 23 simulations, multilingual support and behavioral analytics designed for high-risk workplace training.

Safety training should show more than whether someone completed a course. It should show where people hesitate, which steps they miss and how their decisions change with practice.” — — Jon Martinez, CEO of Ludus

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeekyExpert has ranked Ludus No. 1 in its 2026 report on the best VR training platforms for workplace safety. Published July 21, the report compares seven platforms used for immersive workplace training.GeekyExpert names Ludus its "Top Pick Overall" and "Best for Multilingual, High-Risk Industrial HSE." The report cites 23 simulations, support for 17 languages, standalone deployment on Meta Quest and Pico headsets, offline training capabilities, predictive analytics and a 97% customer renewal rate.Ludus provides immersive training for workplace risks including fire, electrical hazards, confined spaces, falls from height, forklift operation, CPR and ergonomics. Workers can practice hazardous situations without being exposed to the real-world danger, while health, safety and environment teams receive performance data from each session.Ludus says its behavioral analytics system tracks more than 350 safety-critical actions across 23 virtual and mixed reality simulations. During the one-year period described in its IOSH Awards 2026 submission, the company reported 74,471 immersive safety training simulations and more than 1.5 million structured behavioral data points."Safety training should show more than whether someone completed a course. It should show where people hesitate, which steps they miss and how their decisions change with practice," said Jon Martinez Lopez de guerena, CEO of Ludus. "VR gives workers a safe place to make difficult decisions. The resulting data gives HSE teams something concrete they can improve."For multinational HSE teams, GeekyExpert points to Ludus' multilingual content, standalone headset support and offline capabilities as practical advantages when deploying training across multiple facilities.GeekyExpert says its rankings assess products across nine dimensions, including product capabilities, implementation, security, customer feedback and category-specific fit. The report is labeled independent research and carries an affiliate-link disclosure.Read the full report:Learn more about Ludus:About LudusLudus is a virtual reality safety training platform for enterprise HSE teams. Its 23 immersive simulations cover workplace risks including fire, electrical hazards, confined spaces, CPR, fall protection, forklift operation and ergonomics. Ludus Tech, S.L. is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.Media contactGeeky Expertresearch@geekyexpert.com+1 773-969-6117

Ludus Demo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.