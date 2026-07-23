MDA Offering Free Nitrate Testing at Farmfest

Attendees at Farmfest 2026 are encouraged to stop by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) exhibit for information on a wide range of agriculture programs and resources—including a free, onsite nitrate testing clinic for private well users. The annual event runs Aug. 4–6 at the Historic Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls.

Nitrate levels above 1 mg/L are considered elevated, and those above 10 mg/L are known to be harmful, especially for infants and pregnant women. Recent studies also suggest that exposure to nitrate in drinking water over long periods even below 10 mg/L may increase the risk of prematurity, birth defects, thyroid problems, and colorectal cancer.

Nitrate contamination is one of the most common threats to rural drinking water. It is invisible, odorless, and tasteless and more likely in areas with sandy soils, karst terrain, or fractured bedrock, where contaminants can move quickly underground. Wells that are shallow, aging, or damaged face the highest risk.

Unlike municipal water systems—which are monitored, treated, and regulated—it is up to private well owners to test. A quick nitrate test is one of the most effective steps families can take to understand their drinking water and protect their health.

Nitrate levels can change over time, even in wells that have been safe in the past. Because groundwater conditions shift gradually and can be influenced by weather, soil type, and land use, the only reliable way to know your current water quality is to test regularly.

How to collect your water sample the day you attend Farmfest:

Run cold tap 5–10 minutes.

Collect one cup of water in any clean, sealable container.

Keep it chilled if possible and make the MDA booth your first stop.

Testing takes less than five minutes, and results are provided directly to the participant. No personal information is collected.

In addition to the nitrate clinic, visitors to the MDA booth can learn about several programs, including Rural Finance Authority loan programs, MDA grant opportunities, rural mental health resources, the Minnesota Ag Weather Network, and the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP).

If you can’t attend Farmfest, the MDA and partner organizations test about 2,500 well samples each year at free nitrate testing clinics across Minnesota. These clinics help well users understand their water quality, track changes over time, and consider treatment options when needed.

Protecting Minnesota’s water resources has been a defining priority of the Walz administration, reflected in sustained support for practical, locally driven conservation. A cornerstone of that work is MAWQCP, which has certified more than 1.3 million acres of farmland in practices that reduce runoff, protect waterways, and strengthen long‑term soil health. This progress demonstrates the administration’s commitment to safeguarding Minnesota’s natural resources while supporting farmers and rural communities.

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Media Contact

Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

651-420-2637

Cynthia.Moothart@state.mn.us