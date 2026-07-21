The MDA Reminds Public to Submit Comments on Neonicotinoid-Treated Seed Rules

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is reminding the public that the deadline is approaching to submit comments on whether current rules sufficiently protect natural resources from contamination allegedly associated with neonicotinoid‑treated crop seeds.

This comment period follows a January 16, 2026, order from the Ramsey County Second Judicial District Court directing the MDA to make findings on the adequacy of its rules to protect natural resources.

The MDA is seeking public comments on the following question:

With express consideration of how Minnesota Rules Chapter 1505 fits within the broader context of all applicable environmental protection in state and federal law regulating pesticides and neonicotinoid-treated seeds, is Minnesota Rules Chapter 1505 adequate to protect Minnesota’s natural resources from pollution, impairment, or destruction allegedly resulting from the use of neonicotinoid-treated crop seeds?

Commenters are asked to provide applicable information and supporting evidence. Comments that only express support or opposition to neonicotinoid‑treated seed, without additional information for the MDA to consider, will not assist the agency in its decision‑making.

Comments must be received by July 31. Submit comments through an online form on the MDA’s Neonicotinoid-Treated Seed Public Comment website, by email (Subject: Treated Seed Public Comment) to: TreatedSeed.MDA@state.mn.us, or by letter to:

Molly Darlington

Research Scientist | Pesticide Technical Unit

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

625 Robert St. North, St. Paul, MN 55155

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Media Contact

Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

651-420-2637

Cynthia.Moothart@state.mn.us

