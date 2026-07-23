Rep. Hall: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 23, 2026) – Camille Pence and Sadie Hiatt of Brown County High School are among this year's recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Rep. Dave Hall (R-Norman).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"If you ask any student about a teacher who made a difference in their life, they can name that person immediately," Hall said. "These dedicated students are going to be the people that make a difference for a lot of Hoosier kids."

Hall said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Dave Hall (R-Norman) represents House District 62,

which includes all of Brown County, and portions of Monroe and Jackson counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.