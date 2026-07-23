Hamilton County legislators: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 23, 2026) – Hamilton County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to local lawmakers.

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Congratulations to the aspiring educators in our community who've earned this scholarship," said House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers). "We're proud of your accomplishments and grateful for your commitment to teaching in Indiana and inspiring the next generation of Hoosiers."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Abigail Perkins, Carmel High School;

Addison Thompson, Noblesville High School;

Claire Huntzinger, Hamilton Southeastern High School;

Claire Roehm, Hamilton Southeastern High School;

Claire Stuber; Fishers High School;

Hadley Teague, Westfield High School;

Hallie Martz, Noblesville High School;

Isabella Prater, Sheridan High School;

Isabella Rangel, Westfield High School;

Jackson Cantlon, Hamilton Heights High School;

Jeran King, Fishers High School;

Julia Brammer, Westfield High School;

Kendall Wien, Carmel High School;

Lydia Ertel, Zionsville Community High School;

Madelyn Miller, Fishers High School;

Meghan Weishaar, Carmel High School;

Nolan Peterson, Carmel High School; and

Sarah Maudlin, Fishers High School.

"Programs like the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship show what can happen when we identify talented students early and give them support to pursue their goals," said State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers). "These scholarship recipients have already demonstrated a strong commitment to academic excellence, and I look forward to seeing the impact they have in Indiana classrooms."

State Rep. Danny Lopez (R-Carmel) said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"Teaching is one of the most important professions in our state, and these students are choosing to dedicate their careers to helping others learn and succeed," Lopez said. "These scholarships help remove financial barriers while encouraging talented young people to build their futures right here in Indiana."

"Every student deserves access to a great teacher, and that starts with making sure young Hoosiers have the opportunity to pursue a career in education," said State Rep. Alaina Shonkwiler (R-Noblesville). "I'm proud to see students from our communities earn this scholarship and take an important step toward becoming the educators our schools and students need."

"These scholarship recipients have worked hard to distinguish themselves academically, and now they have an opportunity to turn that success into a career serving Hoosier students," said State Rep. Hunter Smith (R-Zionsville). "Supporting future educators through this program will help strengthen Indiana's schools for years to come."

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) represents

House District 37, which includes a portion of Hamilton County.

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State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) represents House District 88,

which includes portions of Hamilton, Hancock, Madison and Marion counties.

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State Rep. Danny Lopez (R-Carmel) represents House District 39,

which includes a portion of Hamilton County.

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State Rep. Alaina Shonkwiler (R-Noblesville) represents House District 29,

which includes a portion of Hamilton County.

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