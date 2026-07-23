FSU launches trauma-informed training for Florida judiciary

'No family gets to court without that history of trauma'

Every day, judges, attorneys, and court staff make decisions that shape people’s lives. As research increasingly shows that many behaviors bringing people into the courtroom are deeply rooted in unresolved trauma, Florida State University’s Center for Prevention & Early Intervention Policy (CPEIP) is helping lead a national shift to change how the justice system responds.

In collaboration with Florida’s Office of the State Courts Administrator, CPEIP has launched an online training program to bring trauma science directly into judicial practice.

The self-paced course, "Trauma & Resilience Education for the Judiciary: Aligning What We Know With What We Do," equips judges, court personnel, and legal stakeholders with actionable, research-backed tools to examine how trauma influences behavior, how resilience fuels recovery and how to integrate trauma-informed practices across the legal system.

“Trauma-informed courts present a transformative opportunity for the justice system to shift toward a more effective, compassionate, and therapeutic approach,” said Mimi Graham, director of CPEIP. “This is about aligning what we know with what we do so courts can achieve better outcomes for the individuals and families they serve.”

Trauma science is reshaping how courts understand and respond to behavior. Without that perspective, courts risk misinterpreting behavior driven by adversity, chronic stress and disrupted development, reinforcing the very cycles they seek to break, according to the university.

Former Chief Judge Jonathan Sjostrom of the Second Judicial Circuit says recognizing trauma is essential to improving outcomes.

“If you’re going to work with families in court, you have to recognize the tragedy that brings families to court,” Sjostrom said. “No family gets to court without that history of trauma. And if we fail to recognize and address that trauma, we are ‘rearranging the deck chairs.’ If we recognize that trauma and can learn what science has to teach us, we can intervene more effectively.”

Beyond individual cases, trauma-informed practices can improve decision-making, strengthen public safety and reduce recidivism while helping protect justice professionals from chronic burnout.

Retired Sixth Judicial Circuit Judge Jack Helinger believes trauma-informed practices are fundamental to the justice system's mission.

“If we miss the trauma, we have missed the case,” he said. “Every judge, attorney, and others involved in the legal system must be trauma-informed and trauma-responsive.”

Momentum is building across Florida, with judicial leadership and the Office of the State Courts Administrator supporting efforts to expand trauma-informed practices statewide. Each circuit has appointed a judicial lead to champion trauma training and encourage broader adoption.

At the same time, CPEIP is offering the training nationwide. The goal is not to change the role of the judiciary, but to strengthen it by giving judges and court professionals practical tools grounded in science.

That opportunity is gaining traction nationwide as organizations such as the American Bar Association and the National Council of Juvenile, and Family Court Judges call for trauma-informed practices, prompting courts across the country to adopt approaches that address root causes rather than symptoms.

Retired Florida Supreme Court Justice Barbara Pariente called the course “brilliant teaching” that “will transform the way judges and staff view cases involving children and families, and just possibly help to end generational trauma.”

Trauma-informed courts don’t replace accountability. They strengthen it by addressing underlying factors that contribute to repeated involvement in the justice system, according to CPEIP. The course offers continuing education credits, including CJEs, CLEs, and CEUs. It is available at no cost to judges, judicial staff, and child welfare direct-service professionals across Florida and at a nominal cost for participants outside the state.

Visit the Center for Prevention & Early Intervention Policy website for more information about this program.

Jon Mason is a Marketing and Communications Manager at Florida State University.