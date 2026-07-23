Governor appoints 12 to the bench

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 12 judicial appointments July 22.

Andrew Kin of Tallahassee to serve as judge on the Second Judicial Circuit Court

King has served as an administrative law judge for the Division of Administrative Hearings since 2024. Previously, he served as the general counsel for the Florida Department of Education and as a Deputy General Counsel for Gov. DeSantis. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Florida and his juris doctor from Florida State University. King fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Lance Neff.

Lorelie Brannan of Macclenny to serve as judge on the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court

Brannan has served as an assistant state attorney for the Third Judicial Circuit since 2025. Previously, she was appointed by Gov. DeSantis to serve as a county court judge for Baker County. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctor from Loyola University. Brannan fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert Groeb.

Lua Joy Lepianka of Gainesville to serve as judge on the Alachua County Court



Lepianka has served as an assistant state attorney for the Eighth Judicial Circuit since 2003. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University and her juris doctor from the University of Florida. Lepianka fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Jonathan Ramsey.

Christopher Green of Miami to serve as judge on the 11th Judicial Circuit Court

Judge Green has served as a Miami-Dade County Court judge since his appointment by Gov. DeSantis in 2023. Previously, he served as an assistant city attorney for the City of Miami. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Maryville University and his juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University. Judge Green fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jose Rodriguez.

Alicia Priovolos of Miami,to serve as judge on the 11th Judicial Circuit Court

Judge Priovolos has served as a Miami-Dade County Court judge since 2023. Previously, she served as an assistant state attorney for the 11th Judicial Circuit. She earned both her bachelor’s degree and her juris doctor from Florida International University. Judge Priovolos fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Marcia Caballero.

Gustavo Losa of Miami to serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court

Losa has worked as a senior associate general counsel for Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company since 2021. Previously, he worked as chief compliance counsel for the Downs Law Group. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and his juris doctor from St. Thomas University. Losa fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Yara Klukas.

Johanna Benedi of Miami to serve as judge on the Miami-Dade County Court

Benedi has worked as an associate trial attorney for Farmers Insurance Exchange since 2023. Previously, she served as an assistant state attorney for the 11th Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and her juris doctor from Barry University. Benedi fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Jason Quiñones.

Autumn Gurrola of West Palm Beach to serve as judge on the 15th Judicial Circuit Court

Gurrola has served as an assistant state attorney for the 15th Judicial Circuit since 2008. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina and her juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University. Gurrola fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Caroline Shepherd.

Jeffrey Martz of Lake Worth to serve as judge on the 15th Judicial Circuit Court

Martz has worked as a trial attorney for Smith Ball Baez & Prather since 2021. Previously, he served as an assistant state attorney for the 15th Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his juris doctor from the University of Florida. Martz fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge James Martz.

James Chandler of Naples to serve as judge on the 20th Judicial Circuit Court



Chandler has worked as the Owner of James W. Chandler, P.A., since 2012. Previously, he served as an assistant state attorney for the 20th Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University and his juris doctor from the University of Denver. Chander fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Elizabeth Krier.

Kristan Burns of Punta Gorda to serve as judge on the Lee County Court

Burns has served as an assistant state attorney for the 20th Judicial Circuit since 2021. Previously, she worked as a law clerk for the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and her juris doctor from the University of New Mexico. Burns fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Kimberly Davis Bocelli.

Melissa Merritt of Fleming Island to serve as judge on the Clay County Court

Merritt has worked as an associate attorney for Nichols & Pina, L.L.L.P., since 2024. Previously, she served as a general magistrate for the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court. She earned both her bachelor’s degree and her juris doctor from the University of Florida. Merritt fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Kristina Mobley.