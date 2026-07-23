Erbis Partners With Databricks to Drive Enterprise Data & AI Transformation at Scale

Erbis Databricks Partnership

New partnership will enable clients to drive a significant revenue uplift from leveraging the Databricks Data + AI Platform, automation and AI.

Enterprises are under pressure to make data and AI deliver real outcomes, not just pilots. We can help customers move faster from fragmented data architecture to scalable solutions that support growth” — Anton Zimarov, CEO of Erbis

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erbis , the strategic development partner providing Custom AI Development services for Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Tech Innovators, has announced a partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company.As enterprises face growing pressure to modernize legacy systems, operationalize data faster, and turn AI investments into measurable business value, Erbis and Databricks will help joint customers move from fragmented pilot data projects to scalable, production-ready data and AI solutions. Erbis works across platforms and product development, including product design, MVP development, UI/UX, full-cycle engineering, automated testing, and post-launch support, which makes it well-suited to help teams adopt the Databricks Data + AI Platform.With Erbis and Databricks, joint customers can accelerate the delivery of data-driven applications, reduce implementation complexity, and connect AI capabilities to real business workflows. The Databricks Data + AI Platform democratizes access to analytics and intelligent applications by marrying customers’ data with powerful AI models tuned to their business's unique characteristics. The platform is built on a lakehouse foundation of open data formats and open governance, ensuring that all data is entirely within customers’ control.This partnership further strengthens Erbis’s ability to support companies that need modern data platforms, AI-enabled products, and scalable digital transformation across cloud-native environments. Erbis’s core capabilities include AI, Big Data and Machine Learning, and Digital Transformation & Automation."Enterprises are under pressure to make data and AI deliver real outcomes, not just pilots. By collaborating with Databricks Data + AI Platform, we can help customers move faster from fragmented data architecture to scalable solutions that support better decisions, automation, and growth," said Anton Zimarov, CEO of Erbis.“Working with the team at Erbis gives our customers the engineering depth and delivery focus needed to turn data initiatives into production-ready outcomes more quickly,” said Ivan Klim, Co-founder and CTO at Erbis.Key capabilities available to Databricks customers include:- Rapid MVP and platform development for data and AI use cases, from discovery through launch.- Custom engineering for cloud-native, scalable solutions that integrate analytics, automation, and AI into business workflows.- Ongoing testing, maintenance, and optimization to help enterprises evolve solutions after launch and maintain performance at scale.To learn more about the partnership with Databricks, please visit https://erbis.com . Find more information on the Databricks Consulting and SI (C&SI) Partner Program here About ErbisErbis builds and deploys custom AI applications for companies in supply chain, healthcare, manufacturing, and tech innovators across industries — where AI has to work in production, not just in a demo. As a dedicated tech partner, Erbis understands complex industry challenges, focuses on driving business results, and delivers technology that fuels growth.The company builds multi-functional dedicated teams that deliver value to the market and navigate complex digital transformations with a cloud-first engineering approach. With over 14 years of experience and a 95+% customer satisfaction rate, Erbis helps to build scalable, high-performance products, turning technical challenges into long-term competitive advantages.Learn more at erbis.com.

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