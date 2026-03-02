Erbis Achieves Select Tier Services Status within the AWS Partner Network, Strengthening Cloud Engineering Capabilities

Erbis Strengthening AI Cloud Engineering Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erbis , the strategic development partner bringing supply chain expertise with AI-powered engineering teams, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). AWS Select Tier Services Partners are organizations recognized for proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience.To attain AWS Select Tier Services Partner status, Erbis met several AWS technical requirements, including AWS certifications, capabilities, and implementations, as well as AWS technical and business professional training accreditations. It reinforces Erbis’s commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and cost-efficient cloud solutions."Achieving AWS Select Tier Services Partner status is a significant milestone that reflects our team's dedication to engineering excellence," said Anton Zimarov , CEO of Erbis. "As businesses increasingly look to modernize their legacy systems and integrate advanced AI/ML capabilities, Erbis is focused on helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. This isn't just a badge for us; it’s a commitment to our clients that their digital transformation is backed by industry-leading standards."The AWS Select Tier Services Partner status offers tangible advantages for both new and existing Erbis clients, bridging the gap between complex business needs and technical execution:- Verified Expertise: Clients can move forward with confidence, knowing their projects are handled by a team that has passed AWS stringent technical and business requirements.- Cost Optimization: With deeper access to AWS tools and training, Erbis experts can better implement cost-effective tech strategies, helping clients reduce unnecessary cloud spend and improve infrastructure ROI.- Security & Compliance: By following the AWS Well-Architected Framework, Erbis ensures that every solution is built with security and compliance as a foundational element, rather than an afterthought.As an APN member, Erbis joins a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.About ErbisErbis empowers supply chain companies and technology innovators in other industries to optimize costs and maximize profits with tailored software and AI solutions. As a dedicated tech partner, Erbis understands complex industry challenges, focuses on driving business results, and delivers technology that fuels growth.The company builds multi-functional autonomous teams that deliver value to the market and navigate complex digital transformations with a cloud-first engineering approach. With over 14 years of experience and a 95% customer satisfaction rate, Erbis helps to build scalable, high-performance products, turning technical challenges into long-term competitive advantages.Learn more at erbis.com

